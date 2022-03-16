ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

A detective scrolled through social media. What he noticed helped catch a person wanted for shooting homeless men in 2 cities

By CNN Newsource
KVIA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapt. Kevin Kentish, a Queens native who now works with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC, was scrolling through his social media over the weekend when something caught his eye. Kentish, who still stayed up to date with news from his home state, saw footage that New York...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
The Guardian

‘They put two contracts out on me’: going undercover with the Pagan Motorcycle Club

In a shocking memoir Riding with Evil, federal agent Ken Croke details his time undercover with a violent white supremacist gang. We live, thanks to the coronavirus, in the age of the Zoom interview. But not this time. Ken Croke does not want to be on camera so the words “Ken’s iPhone XR” appear on a black background instead. Nor does he disclose where he lives or where he is speaking from today.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NY1

Advocates react to shootings of two homeless men

Advocates for homeless New Yorkers are reacting after two homeless men were shot Saturday morning, one of them fatally. For Shams DaBaron, who experienced homelessness for many years, it brings back memories of the times he had to sleep on the streets. "I know very well the danger of being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Muriel Bowser
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homelessness#Washington Dc#Nypd#Homeless Person#Atf#Metropolitan Police
KVIA

‘I couldn’t sit there and do nothing’: These teens created a website matching Ukrainian refugees with hosts offering shelter

Two Harvard University students have created a website connecting thousands of Ukrainian refugees with hosts around the world offering them a safe haven. The idea was born when Avi Schiffmann attended a pro-Ukraine demonstration while visiting San Diego, where he came face to face with hundreds of Ukrainian Americans sharing distressing stories and pleading for help.
ADVOCACY
KVIA

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico is the second person tried on charges stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., is hearing testimony without a jury for Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin’s trial Monday. Griffin is charged with illegally entering Capitol grounds the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. Griffin is not accused of entering the Capitol or engaging in violence or destruction on Jan. 6, 2021. Griffin’s lawyers say he peacefully led a prayer on the Capitol steps. Prosecutors didn’t give opening statements. A jury this month convicted a Texas man of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Independent

‘Tragic ending’ to ‘beautiful love story’: American killed in Ukraine flew into war zone to help sick partner

The family of James “Jimmy” Hill says despite the impending war, he refused to postpone his trip to Ukraine last month to bring medical treatment to his longtime partner Irina Teslenko, who has been suffering from progressive multiple sclerosis.Mr Hill, 68, was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv this week, as Ms Teslenko received treatment at a local hospital.His family says she and her mother are trying to leave the city, but because of her condition they would need an ambulance to help and it was unclear when or if that could happen.In...
insideedition.com

Ukrainian Immigrant Barraged With Hate Mail, Threats Because His California Business Has 'Russian' in Its Name

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has rippled across the globe. And some businesses in the United States are facing backlash because of their brand association with Russia. Small business owner Daniel Lerman, who is from Ukraine, told KCBS he’s been getting hate voicemails and texts focused on his California-based business since the start of the invasion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVIA

How El Paso fared during the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. How El Paso fared during the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic. The 1918 influenza pandemic is the deadliest in recorded history, killing roughly 50 million globally and about 675,000 in the U.S.—though this number has been surpassed by COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. The first sign of the flu in the U.S. appeared in the spring of 1918, and at first did not appear to be particularly deadly. That fall, however, another, far more lethal strain of the virus appeared, killing some within days or even hours of the initial onset of symptoms. Without vaccines to ward off the flu, public health measures like masking, quarantining, and shutting down public spaces like schools and churches were somewhat sporadically implemented. In their desperation to alleviate symptoms, some doctors prescribed what is now known to be a toxic dose of aspirin to flu patients, likely leading to even more deaths.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy