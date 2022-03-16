ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

When is the first day of spring?

By Dara Bitler, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBBrd_0egpuJGH00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Temperatures are slowly starting to warm up and daylight saving time has just started. That must mean that spring is here, right?

Not quite.

Sunday, March 20 – when the spring equinox occurs — marks the first day of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere. It is known as the astronomical, or “regular” first day of spring. With the equinox comes increasing sunlight hours, meaning earlier dawns and later sunsets.

The equinox actually happens twice each year: once in autumn, and once in spring. At those times, the sun crosses the equator line, resulting in the length of day and night being “nearly equal in all parts of the world,” according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac .

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

Then again, the spring equinox merely marks the first day of astronomical spring. There’s also a meteorological spring, which began on March 1.

So why are there two different dates?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , meteorologists and climatologists define seasons differently, which is why there are astronomical and meteorological seasons.

“In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle,” the NOAA says.

The astronomical calendar is based on Earth’s rotation around the sun, defining seasons with two solstices and two equinoxes. The meteorological seasons are determined by the thinking that winter is the coldest time of the year and summer is the warmest, with spring and fall considered transition seasons, according to the NOAA.

The solstice also happens twice each year. At those times, the sun reaches its maximum or minimum declination, marking the longest and shortest days.

The seasons are broken into groupings of three months based on the annual temperature cycle as well as our calendar, the NOAA says .

Here are the meteorological seasons for 2022:

  • Spring: March 1
  • Summer: June 1
  • Fall: Sept. 1
  • Winter: Dec. 1

Here are the dates of the astronomical seasons for 2022:

  • Spring: March 20 (spring equinox)
  • Summer: June 21 (summer solstice)
  • Fall: Sept. 22 (autumnal equinox)
  • Winter: Dec. 21 (winter solstice)

Speaking of spring, Easter will also be here before we know it, falling on Sunday, April 17, this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Spring temperatures are on their way

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Sunday night! The sunshine today was deceiving. It looked beautiful outside, but didn't feel quite so nice with temperatures in the mid 40s. Fortunately, a nice warm-up is headed our way!. Tonight will still be chilly with lows reaching the mid 30s under...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Equinox#March Equinox#First Day Of Spring#Autumnal Equinox#Kdvr#The Old Farmer S Almanac#Noaa
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

We begin this morning cold with a frost advisory for the southeast half of our area and a freeze warning for the northwest goes till 9 o’clock. We will see the temperatures respond beautifully low 60s mid day into the low 70s in the afternoon cloudy skies upper 60s. Tonight temperatures fall into the 50s with partly cloudy skies in the overnight. Rain chances return tomorrow afternoon in our area to 70% chance and then again Wednesday for the front part of the day. It will get drier Thursday. Rain chances return to the likely side Friday and then drying in-time for the weekend. The temperatures are not going to be outrageously colder or warm, like they were last week. Mostly mid 70s maybe a little bit warmer early next week morning lows in the 40s and 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News On 6

Snow Chances Return Later This Week

Chilly temperatures and snow chances return to Green Country this week. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A weak impulse will traverse the southern plains on Tuesday with increasing clouds and a slight mention for light showers across extreme southeastern Oklahoma and north Texas. This activity is expected to remain well south of the metro, but we'll see a mostly cloudy sky due to the proximity of the wave. Temps will remain chilly with afternoon highs in the mid-40s. Winds will be mostly light and variable in direction. A one day warming trend is likely Wednesday. After morning lows in the 20s, afternoon highs should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with sunshine and south winds developing around 10 to 20 mph. The next upper-level trough is likely to impact the southern plains Thursday night into Friday with increasing wintry weather potential, including a mention of accumulating snow.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Sunshine will warm us more Friday

Wednesday should feature more sunshine than clouds for the entire region. The clouds that we do have will likely be to the north in the morning and then to the south later in the day. It will turn milder with highs in the lower to middle 60s. A stronger disturbance will pass just south and east of the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will bring us plenty of clouds. Showers and drizzle are likely during the morning and the farther south you live. Clearing will start from the north and west during the afternoon. These clouds and an easterly flow will keep us in the 50s for high temperatures in most locations. We’ll get well into the 60s on Friday despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky. These clouds are with the next cold front which will bring some showers later Friday, Friday night, and into Saturday. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine later Saturday. It will become breezy on Saturday with a morning high temperature in the 60s followed by some cooling during the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Country diary: Winter is loosening its grip as spring takes flight

The first day of meteorological spring has passed, but spring pays little heed to the calendar; it tiptoes in with hesitant steps. Hazel catkins, early this year and battered by February’s storms, have withered already; snowdrops are mud-spattered by heavy rain; lesser celandine flowers open as the sun melts overnight frost. And now, curlews are returning to the dale.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG News 5

Group wanted for 10 catalytic convertor thefts in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The Pascagoula Police Department is looking for several people possibly involved in stealing 10 catalytic converters in the area. The group is wanted for grand larceny after catalytic converters were stolen Tuesday, March 15 at Turf Masters Lawn Care in Pascagoula. Officers released images of the suspects wearing black hoodies and […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy