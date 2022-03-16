HF-L/R-H Robotics Team CougarTech Regional Winner of Finger Lakes Regional at RIT

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The American Hockey Coaches Association named three Elmira College women's hockey players to the 2021-2022 CCM/AHCA division three All-American roster. Senior Jenny Heath was named First Team East defense. She has five goals and 23 assists this season for 28 points. Joining Heath on First Team East at forward is senior Eliza Beaudin. The Soaring Eagles captain has 41 points this season, with 17 goals and 24 assists. She became just the 17th player in program history to reach 100 career points.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO