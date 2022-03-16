ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns' Austin Hooper: Likely to be released

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

The Browns plan to release Hooper, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. There were rumors this would happen, especially...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Has Agreed To Another Notable Workout

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has agreed to another notable workout with an NFL player. This weekend, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback agreed to a workout with a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey invited Kaepernick to come work out with...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Cleveland Browns trade veteran quarterback to Bills

The big news of the day for the Cleveland Browns was that they officially finalized and announced their trade that brought Deshaun Watson over from the Houston Texans. However, his was not the only quarterback trade involving the Browns on Sunday. The Browns also announced that they had traded backup...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Appear To Have Made Decision At Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to a number of free agent and trade-worthy quarterbacks since trading Russell Wilson earlier this month. But today they made their decision on who will lead the team in 2022. According to Seahawks insider Gregg Bell, the Seahawks appear content to go with Drew...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#American Football#Browns#Espn Com
FanSided

Falcons replace Matt Ryan in less than 2 hours

Marcus Mariota replaces Matt Ryan as the next starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. Check in on your friends who root for the Atlanta Falcons, as Marcus Mariota is replacing Matt Ryan. The former face of the franchise was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the...
NFL
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Colin Kaepernick Speculation

Colin Kaepernick has been an NFL free agent since 2017. For four years, a chance to return to the league he was once dynamic in has never seemed likely. That said, when New Orleans Saints receiver Jalen McCleskey extended an invitation to Kaepernick to work out, the QB took it. And when video surfaced of the pair running routes on air, fans in NOLA got to thinking.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Considering Another Significant Trade

Most of the current conversation surrounding the Browns and trades revolves around quarterback Baker Mayfield. But, according to Jeremy Fowler via FanSided’s Adam Patrick, Cleveland has reportedly shown interest in another move. “The #Browns have reportedly ‘looked into’ trading for Vikings DE Danielle Hunter,” Patrick tweeted.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Jadeveon Clowney plan after Deshaun Watson trade

The Cleveland Browns are working on bringing three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney back into the fold. The team is reportedly working on re-signing the 29-year old defensive end, per Brandon Little. Cleveland is interested in a reunion with wide receiver Jarvis Landry as well. But Clowney is the top priority...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Austin Hooper said in introductory presser with Titans

For the first time since signing in free agency with the Tennessee Titans, tight end Austin Hooper addressed the media in a press conference on Monday afternoon. Hooper, who was signed to a one-year, $6 million deal last week, is expected to assume the role of Tennessee’s starting tight end, a role that didn’t have a concrete solution in 2021 with the Titans utilizing a rotation of three one-dimensional tight ends in Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt.
NFL
The Spun

The Patriots Had A Notable Quarterback In For A Tryout

The New England Patriots appear to have found their new franchise quarterback in Mac Jones. But they’re giving a notable quarterback a tryout to try and give Jones some backup help. According to Patriots insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots had free agent quarterback Josh Dobbs in for a tryout...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Chargers' Gerald Everett: Signing with Chargers

Everett is signing with the Chargers on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Everett spent the first four seasons of his career with the Rams but signed with Seattle ahead of the 2021 campaign. He appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and hauled in 48 of 63 targets for 478 yards and four touchdowns while rushing three times for 20 yards. Everett should compete with Donald Parham for targets ahead of the 2022 campaign.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Duke Johnson: Signing with Bills

Johnson agreed to a one-year deal with the Bills on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. After coming close to landing J.D. McKissic in free agency, the Bills instead have brought in Johnson, who handled a key role for the Dolphins down the stretch last season. The 28-year-old will provide his new team with valuable veteran depth, while Johnson's ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield should make him worthy of PPR consideration while working behind Buffalo's top back Devin Singletary. The Bills also have Zack Moss under contract for the next two seasons.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
The Spun

Nicholaus Iamaleava, 5-Star Quarterback, Announces Big Commitment

Long Beach Poly quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is a five-star prospect and one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. Today, he announced his commitment. On Monday, Iamaleava announced that he is joining the Tennessee Volunteers. Speaking to 247Sports, Iamaleava said that the Vols had “everything” he was looking for and that the people there made the school “feel like home.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Relationship Details Emerge: NFL World Reacts

Getting back together appears to be the main theme for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Earlier this month, Rodgers agreed to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Rodgers has agreed to a record-setting contract extension in Green Bay. The Packers aren’t...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Sam Huff: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Texas sent Huff to its minor-league camp along with fellow 40-man roster players Sherten Apostel (knee) and Ricky Vanasco (elbow). Huff, who made a 10-game cameo with the big club in 2020, played exclusively in the minors in 2021. He saw the majority of his action with Double-A Frisco, but Huff looks as though he'll be in line for a full-season appointment to Triple-A for 2022.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy