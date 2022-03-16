Advances in medicine help seniors live better, longer

In most of the cases, Covid-19 vaccines are proven to work in preventing contracting the virus and developing severe condition if a fully vaccinated person gets infected with Covid-19. The protection of the vaccines wane over time and their efficacy and protection dropped against the Omicron variant, but vaccines still remain the best option we have in battling the deadly virus.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. ArchWell Health is new to the area, and wants to be a local resource for seniors, and help insure they receive the care and help they need. Right now they only accept...
Older adults may not only be living longer, but better as well, according to a new British study. Researchers found that since the 1990s, British adults age 65 and up have been enjoying more years living independently, free of disability. That's despite the fact that many chronic health conditions have...
Hundreds of thousands of Mid-South residents battle diabetes daily. It’s a chronic disease that can lead to other health problems, but there are ways to manage it and even turn diabetes around. Methodist Healthcare is helping patients learn what to eat and how to properly cook their meals. Registered Nurse Tonya Rountree with Methodist North Hospital teaches diabetes education. She and Chef Richard Ernst appeared on Live at 9 to discuss eating healthy.
With 52 million Americans served by nurses in rural settings, University of Texas Permian Basin faculty say it’s important for nurses to be lifelong learners. “What we have found over the years is that when nurses advance their education, quality of care increases,” said Minerva Gonzales, associate dean and associate professor in the College of Health Sciences and Human Performance.
Contrary to worries among some doctors and the public, drinking coffee may actually protect your heart instead of causing or worsening heart problems. Drinking two to three cups of coffee daily has been associated with a 10% to 15% lower risk of getting heart disease, heart failure or a heart rhythm problem, or dying early for any reason, according to three research abstracts published Thursday.
Unpaid jobs can be extremely challenging to maintain with ballooning living costs and stagnant wages. Last year, an emotionally charged conversation on Twitter sparked after sports journalist Jane Slater posted an internship opportunity, encouraging interested candidates to apply. The issue? It was unpaid. For years, there have been staunch opinions...
Jennifer Lieb, Nurse Practitioner and Owner of Lively Aesthetics, shares about her new practice in Monticello. Aesthetic medicine, injectables, Botox, filler, chemical peels, medical grade skincare. People find aesthetic medicine fascinating as they should- the aesthetic field is booming especially with the utilization of zoom- people are staring at their...
Sponsored content by The Ashford by Wallick Senior Living. The boom in seniors who will need extra care at some point, means more communities working to fill the demand. One of those is Wallick Senior Living. They just opened their fifth Central Ohio location with the Ashford of Grove City. Take a look and see how Wallick is helping more seniors love where they live.
Ted Kaptchuk’s multidisciplinary career began with his training as an acupuncturist and herbalist in Macao, China. He then went on to write a classic textbook on Chinese medicine called The Web That Has No Weaver and wrote a BBC documentary series on global healing traditions. Ted was recruited to investigate Asian medicine at Harvard and subsequently trained in rigorous scientific methodology.
32,000 pet dogs have joined the Dog Aging Project — a massive study that hopes to help both dogs and people live longer, healthier lives. Why it matters: If good health had a nemesis, it would be aging — as we get older, our risk of developing cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and many other diseases increases.
Comments / 0