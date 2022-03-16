ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Transplants aren't to blame for booming TX real estate

By Chandler France
Beaumont Enterprise
 5 days ago
Research from the Texas Real Estate Research Center shows high-income out-of-state migrants to Texas aren’t the root cause of rising home prices.  (The Good Brigade/Getty Images)

Texas has been a prime relocation destination in recent months , and while some Texans may be inclined to blame out-of-staters for decreased housing affordability, a new analysis shows there’s no correlation between migration patterns and home prices. Home prices rose steadily throughout the 2010s, despite the state gaining about 100,000 new residents in the same amount of time, according to research from the Texas Real Estate Research Center.

“There is essentially no correlation between Texas' statewide home-price appreciation and migration patterns over the past 15 years," said Wes Miller, senior research associate for TRERC at Texas A&M University, in a press release.

While out-of-state buyers don’t seem to affect the real estate market statewide in Texas, they may affect specific local markets or neighborhoods, the research said. Miller said a growing business sector and labor market, mortgage interest rates and low housing supply are better indicators of the booming housing market in Texas.

The economic profile of the people moving into the state changed over time even as the number of people moving in stayed relatively the same. The median income of those moving into Texas became higher than their Texas counterparts starting in 2014.

However, the median home value between those moving into the state and those already in Texas stayed constant for about 15 years, the research shows. Miller said even though those moving to Texas may have become higher income earners, this wasn’t reflected in their home purchasing decisions.

“Part of this may be due to the fact that movers are often young and more likely to rent when first moving across state lines,” Miller said in the release.

The median age of new Texans was 29 years old, compared to 41 for those already in Texas, the research shows. While 43% of these new Texans own homes, 73% of current Texans are homeowners.

Miller said the difference in the price of homes between new Texans moving into the state and those already in Texas may be because of their preference for more spacious homes. Miller said there is “no meaningful price-per-square-foot premium” as a result of these out-of-staters moving in.

Beaumont Enterprise covers the latest news, sports and entertainment for Texas's southeast community

