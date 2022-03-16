ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Go inside The Brotherhood Sister Sol

fox5ny.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brotherhood Sister Sol in Harlem is...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

‘Law & Order’ actor Ned Eisenberg dies at age 65

(WGHP) — Ned Eisenberg, most known for his roles on “Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit” and “Mare of Easttown” died over the weekend at 65, TMZ reports. His family says he died after a battle with cancer. “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma,” […]
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Johnny Brown, Good Times and Laugh-In star, dies at 84

Johnny Brown, the actor, comedian, and singer best known for his role as housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on Good Times, has died. He was 84. Brown's daughter Sharon announced the news on Instagram Friday, writing, "Our family is devastated... He was literally snatched out of our lives. It's not real for us yet. So there will be more to say but not now. Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brotherhood#Harlem#Non Profit Organization#Racism#Charity#Black
Stereogum

Stream JEFF The Brotherhood’s New Ye Olde​.​.​. EP

JEFF The Brotherhood, the band made up of Nashville brothers Jake and Jamin Orrall that now also includes second guitarist Kunal Prakash, returned last year with a new 7-inch single. And today, they’re back again with Ye Olde…, a very spacey, psychedelic new EP recorded over four days at Earthbound Sound Studio in New Orleans last year. It comes with quite a description on Bandcamp:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
One Green Planet

Blue the Sick Dog Found Covered in Spray Paint Rescued

@thedodo Happy life ❤️ #animallover #dogsofttiktok #rescue ♬ original sound – The Dodo. This poor puppy named Blue was discovered all alone on the side of the road. He was covered in spray paint and abandoned by his previous owners. When his rescuers spotted him, they knew they had to save him and clean him up. They brought him home, gave him a bath, and washed all of that horrible spray paint off his fur. Blue didn’t seem to be doing too well at first. He was panting very heavily and he had a high temperature. After bringing him to a vet, and making sure he was okay, Blue began to Blossom and his playful, energetic personality shined through. If you’re interested, you can follow Blue’s journey on his Instagram page @cappadociablue in his forever home, with his brother Bogey.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
rolling out

‘Black and Missing’ co-founder warns mothers how their daughters can be missing

Derrica Wilson and her sister-in-law Natalie Wilson co-founded the Black and Missing Foundation together with the alarming number of missing Black women and children in mind. Every day people of color go missing and the same passion that is put behind finding White women, men, and children is not exercised. In most cases, the whereabouts of people of color remain unknown for years and the incident is not classified as a crime and is not heavily investigated.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Man reveals he was fired after he briefly moved into office cubicle to protest not being ‘paid enough’

A man has revealed he has been fired from his job after he moved into his work cubicle because he claimed he was not “paid enough” to work in an office and pay for an apartment.Simon Jackson, who goes by the username @calm.simon on TikTok, first announced his intention to live in his office cubicle in a video posted to the app on 8 March.In the video, Jackson, who was wearing just a pair of pants, could be seen moving his belongings from a number of bags into the small office space.“This is me taking all of my belongings from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Williams’ Husband: Meet Jim Skrip, Plus Look Back At Her Previous Two Marriages

Here’s everything you need to know about Vanessa Williams’ current husband, Jim Skrip and her two ex-husbands, Rick Fox and Ramon Hervey II. Vanessa Williams shot up to stardom after she was the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. The 58-year-old then went on to pursue a career as an actress, singer and producer. She has found success both on the stage and the screen. She has starred on Broadway in Into The Woods and Kiss Of The Spider Woman and will be returning to the stage this may in POTUS. She’s also known for her on-screen credits in Ugly Betty, Shaft and Desperate Housewives. Through it all, she has been married multiple times, which she spoke about in an essay with Glamour.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy