ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

‘Little Miss Nobody’ identified more than 60 years later using DNA

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEHKr_0egprHkI00

PHOENIX (AP) — “Little Miss Nobody” finally has a name.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday a little girl whose burned remains were found more than 60 years ago in a remote area of Arizona was 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos of New Mexico.

Her partially buried remains were located in a desert wash July 31, 1960. The Prescott community in central-north Arizona paid for a funeral.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

The sheriff’s office and a Texas DNA company recently raised $4,000 for specialized testing to finally identify her.

Authorities say they do not know who took and killed the child, and the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Bridgette Richardson
1d ago

Omg poor baby praying she is finally resting in peace and I pray whomever done this to her is living a "HELL" of a life for the remainder of their days if they're living at all!!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Mexico State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Prescott, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Ap#Iphone#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy