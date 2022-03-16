ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

At least one person died following a two-vehicle accident in rural Andrews County (Andrews County, TX)

 5 days ago

At least one person was killed following a traffic collision in rural Andrews County.

As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at about 8:17 p.m. about a quarter of a mile north of the intersection of 115 and FM 1788, about nine miles east of Andrews [...]

March 16, 2022

