Get a Sam’s Club membership & perks for $20

Gas Price

 1 day ago
With gas prices surging and the cost of goods reportedly hitting a 40-year high, a membership to a warehouse club sure sounds inviting. Add the fact that rent is also increasing for many people across the country, you may want to take it as a sign to cut corners as much as you can, especially when it comes to essential goods.

Frequent trips to your local supermarket may not be the most economical option at the moment. A membership to a warehouse club like Sam’s Club is more budget-friendly, as it allows you to purchase items in bulk at unbeatable prices not found elsewhere. If you’re somehow turned off by the expensive membership costs of these clubs, don’t fret, you can get a Sam’s Club Membership for only $19.99 with Free Rotisserie Chicken & Cupcakes PLUS $10 Sam’s Club E-Gift Card.

Oh, and this membership helps you save on gas, too. Warehouse clubs are popular for cheaper fuel, costing as much as $0.30 per gallon less than gas companies

With this deal, rated 5/5 stars by over 400 verified purchasers, you can purchase quality products at an exceptional value unmatched by traditional retailers. From groceries and kitchen supplies to furniture and electronics, it offers virtually anything you need and possibly want.

On top of cheaper membership rates, this deal also nets you a free seasoned rotisserie chicken and 8-count of gourmet cupcakes on your first in-club purchase. Simply have the items in your cart at checkout and the savings will automatically be loaded into your account. On top of that, you’ll also get a promotional $10 e-gift card you can use at Sam’s Club, SamsClub.com, Walmart, and Walmart.com.

A membership to Sam’s Club grants you access to great deals on essentials, as well as discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies, and more. So really, a membership basically pays for itself. Usually $45, new members can score a 1-year membership and exciting freebies for only $19.99 .

Prices subject to change.

