The Project's Carrie Bickmore quietly sells her $3.4m five-bedroom Melbourne home as she prepares to move to the UK with her family 'for several months'

By Monique Friedlander
 5 days ago

The Project's Carrie Bickmore has quietly sold her family home in Ivanhoe, Melbourne ahead of her 'temporary' move to the UK with her family.

The Channel 10 presenter, 41, shocked fans on Tuesday night by announcing her plans to stay in England for 'several months', admitting her family had been 'dreaming' of the move for 'a while now'.

She did not, however, mention the recent sale of her five-bedroom property, which sold at auction for an undisclosed price on March 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENIeE_0egpqsrC00
Sold: The Project's Carrie Bickmore, 41, has quietly sold her family home in Ivanhoe, Melbourne ahead of her 'temporary' move to the UK with her family. Pictured: Carrie posing with partner Chris Walker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZALj_0egpqsrC00
Cashing in: According to Domain, the property is currently worth around $3.4M - a significantly higher amount than the $1.59M Carrie and her partner Chris Walker paid for the pad in 2013 

According to Domain, the property is currently worth around $3.4M - a significantly higher amount than the $1.59M Carrie and her partner Chris Walker paid for the pad in 2013.

The spacious home boasts 725 square metres of living space, four carparks and three bathrooms.

Its open plan living room features a cosy log fire and dining zone, while the kitchen is adorned with a luxurious stone breakfast bar, Miele appliances and a large walk-in pantry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V54wP_0egpqsrC00
Perfect for a growing family: The spacious home boasts 725 square metres of living space, four carparks and three bathrooms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOsYq_0egpqsrC00
Glamorous: Its open plan living room features a cosy log fire and dining zone, while the kitchen is adorned with a luxurious stone breakfast bar, Miele appliances and a large walk-in pantry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUnMB_0egpqsrC00
Chic: The home sold at auction for an undisclosed price on March 3 

In the backyard sits a heated swimming pool and spa, as well as a versatile pool house that can be used as an entertainment area or studio.

The property even has its own private gym on its lower level.

It is unclear where Carrie and her family plan to live when they return home from their sabbatical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHQp8_0egpqsrC00
Private fitness haven: The property even has its own private gym on its lower level

The family could be planning to relocate to Byron Bay, where they own a $3million property that is currently being rented out for $2,200-a-week.

After announcing her plans for a sabbatical on Tuesday's The Project, the mother of three explained her decision in more detail in an Instagram post, admitting her family had been 'dreaming' of the move for 'a while now'.

She said the 'extended family time' during lockdown made her realise she only has a few years left before her eldest son, Oliver Lange, 14, finishes school and moves out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2n6P_0egpqsrC00
Trigger: Carrie (pictured) revealed via Instagram on Tuesday that living under Melbourne's extended Covid lockdowns inspired her to quit The Project and relocate to the UK with her family

'One of the unexpected silver linings to come out of living through Melbourne's lockdowns was the extended family time,' she wrote.

'We feel like this is our last chance to do something like this together before Ollie hits the pointy end of his schooling and no longer wants to hang out with us so… we are heading to the UK for a school term.'

Carrie had earlier become emotional as she revealed on The Project she and her partner Chris would be moving to Britain with their children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0Pjz_0egpqsrC00
Family: After announcing her plans for a sabbatical on Tuesday's show, the mother of three explained her decision in more detail in an Instagram post, admitting her family had been 'dreaming' of the move for 'a while now'. (Carrie shares two children, daughters Evie, six, and Adelaide, three, with her partner Chris Walker, an ABC television producer. She welcomed eldest son Oliver during her marriage to the late Greg Lange, who died of brain cancer in 2010)

She plans to take a sabbatical for several months from April.

'In April I'm going to be taking a few months off The Project desk. Chris and I and the kids are heading off on a family adventure together,' she said.

'We've been wanting to do it for a while but for lots of reasons the timing hasn't been right, but we figure it's never going to be the perfect time to go.

'It's something we really want to do before my son starts his final years at school so we're doing term two in the UK. So I will be off for a couple of months.'

Carrie also said she had been inspired by The Project panellist Kate Langbroek, 56, who spent two years living in Bologna, Italy, with her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnvC8_0egpqsrC00
Inspired: Carrie also said she had been inspired by The Project panellist Kate Langbroek (right) who spent two years living in Bologna, Italy, with her family

'You are a big inspiration for heading overseas with a family and we had some big conversations after living through the world's longest lockdown,' Carrie said.

'One of the things that my son Ollie said was how much he was going to miss the family time when we were coming out of lockdown, which kind of surprised us because we had a lot of family time!' she added.

'But we thought, "Gosh, he still wants to spend time with us." And while he does, he only has a few years left and then he will fly away, so we thought we would seize the moment and do it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iCynR_0egpqsrC00
Explanation: 'We feel like this is our last chance to do something like this together before Ollie hits the pointy end of his schooling and no longer wants to hang out with us so… we are heading to the UK for a school term,' she said 

Carrie shares two children, daughters Evie, six, and Adelaide, three, with her partner Chris, a television producer for the ABC and Channel 10.

She welcomed Oliver during her marriage to the late Greg Lange, who died of brain cancer in 2010.

She has been a core part of The Project since its launch in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCPaT_0egpqsrC00
Part of the family: Carrie has been a core part of The Project since its launch in 2009. Pictured here with Peter Helliar (left), Waleed Aly (centre left) and Steve Price (right)

In addition to being awarded an Order of Australia for her service to media, Carrie has also been nominated for multiple Logie Awards, and won three.

The award-winning television and radio presenter took home the coveted Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Television in 2015.

After working in radio for a few years, she got her start on television in 2006, reading the news bulletin for Channel 10's popular variety show Rove Live.

Carrie's exit comes as ratings for The Project continue a downward trend.

Channel 10's flagship current affairs show has lost almost a third of its audience since 2011, OzTAM ratings revealed in November.

The program saw its metro ratings plummet to an all-time low of just 367,000 in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRqpe_0egpqsrC00
Low yield: Carrie's exit comes as ratings for The Project continue a downward trend. (Pictured: Carrie with Waleed Aly, Lisa Wilkinson and Peter Helliar in a promo photo for The Project)

That's a 30 per cent decline from its five-city audience of 538,000 a decade ago.

The national audience, which includes regional viewers, has also seen a similar percentage drop from 725,000 in 2011 to 490,000 in 2021.

These figures have made The Project commercial TV's worst-performing nightly premium program.

Despite disappointing ratings, a Channel 10 spokesperson denied rumours late last year that The Project would soon be facing the axe.

'The Project has just celebrated its 12th birthday and is here to stay,' they said.

'At a time when information, context and understanding is more important than ever, The Project will continue to provide Australians with their dose of news delivered differently.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6kSe_0egpqsrC00
Lasting? Despite disappointing ratings, a Channel 10 spokesperson denied rumours late last year that The Project would soon be facing the axe. Pictured with Carrie are Tommy little, Peter Helliar, Hamish Macdonald, Waleed Aly, Lisa Wilkinson and Gorgi Coghlan

A leading TV commentator claimed Channel 10 was losing viewers because of The Project's left-wing agenda.

Rob McKnight, a former 10 executive who now runs industry website TV Blackbox, said the views expressed on The Project don't resonate with everyday Aussies.

He told Daily Mail Australia that despite its slick production and top-tier talent, The Project is 'very woke and that doesn't connect with mainstream Australia'.

CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Langbroek
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Carrie Bickmore
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

