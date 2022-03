During Zoë Kravitz’s screen test for 'The Batman,' Robert Pattinson wore the top half of George Clooney’s Batman suit. This is according to Kravitz who discussed the screen test during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actress described the experience as “funny” as Pattinson was dressed as Batman from the waist up but wearing sweatpants on the bottom. Kravitz said she was scared to do the screen test but revealed that Pattinson was “so wonderful” as Batman that she forgot it was him. Later on in the interview, the actress told Fallon that she studied cats and may have drank milk from a bowl to help her get into character. The Batman, which was directed by Matt Reaves also stars Paul Dano and Colin Farrell.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO