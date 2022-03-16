ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Quick look at Wednesday’s weather in North Texas

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbt16_0egpqaDM00

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s some patchy fog possible in the eastern part of North Texas during the morning hours but should fade by late morning, early afternoon according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

PREVIOUS: Foggy Wednesday morning expected for North Texas, use caution on the roadways

Wednesday is set to be a warm day for North Texas, warmer than Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. It will be a mostly sunny day with breezy winds from the south.

“Some patchy fog will be possible over parts of East Texas this morning, but any fog will dissipate by late morning. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny and warm with breezy south winds of 10-15 MPH.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
CW33

Foggy Wednesday morning expected for North Texas, use caution on the roadways

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a clear Tuesday night in North Texas before some fog will hit east of I-35 in the early hours of Wednesday. Tuesday afternoon will see highs in the mid 60s to low 70s with some winds from the north and possible gusts up to 30 mph. Afternoon skies will be mostly clear in the west with increased cloud cover in the east and northeast area counties according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#East Texas#Quick Look#Cw33 Dallas Ft
KDAF

What to do in Fort Worth with March Madness in town

DALLAS (KDAF) — As St. Patrick's Day begins, so does the madness of college basketball and for the first time in over 50 years it's back in Fort Worth. With fans of several of college basketball's best in town, Visit Fort Worth has shared some things to see and do around Dickies Arena.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
KDAF

KDAF

1K+
Followers
575
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy