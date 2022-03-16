ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns and returner/receiver Jakeem Grant agree to deal

By Jared Mueller
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Browns haven’t stopped despite the ongoing drama surrounding the most important position in football. So far this offseason, the Browns have:

While the team’s pursuit of Deshaun Watson picked up yesterday with them flying down to talk to him, the drama around Baker Mayfield increased with his, seeming, goodbye letter to the city of Cleveland.

That hasn’t stopped the moves as a little after midnight Wednesday morning, news broke that the team has added a new return man and receiver:

As noted, Grant is primarily a return man that plays some wide receiver.

Grant has played six seasons in the NFL primarily with the Miami Dolphins but finished last season with the Chicago Bears. He has four punt return touchdowns in his career and two kick-off return scores.

The diminutive (5’7″) Grant was a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He has 100 receptions to his credit for just over 1,100 yards despite only being targeted a total of 161 times in his six seasons. He’s also run the ball 17 times for 76 yards and a score.

While Demetric Felton, Anthony Schwartz and D’Ernest Johnson took turns, along with others, returning kicks last year, none were overly successful. Grant will step into that role immediately while also adding some explosive ability from the slot.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

