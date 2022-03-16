ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Joe’s Weather Blog: Winter and Spring battle it out (WED-3/16)

By Joe Lauria
fox4kc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo far this month we’ve really seen temperatures on a see-saw, and that is reflected in the averages for March of 2022 (so far). We’re halfway done and despite the cold and the warmth… we’re running 61st in terms of average rankings. We have 130...

fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/7

Still some heavy rain/strong t-storms to track for south/southeastern areas today but that threat continues to look low. Temperatures will continue to fall for the rest of the day with any moisture around even able to mix with some snowflakes at times. No issues with that. There is a Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Friday’s Weather: Winter weather advisory today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds are increasing and temperatures are most likely at their warmest this morning. Expect temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning to fall into the 30s this afternoon behind a cold front. Scattered showers will develop along the front and as temperatures fall, rain will become a sleet and snow mix through the afternoon. Accumulations will be minimal mainly along and north of I-20. Watch out on bridges and overpasses late tonight and through early tomorrow morning. A hard freeze starts the day Saturday with temperatures in the 20s, but as clouds clear, sunshine will continue into the weekend with a gradual warming trend. More rain is back in the forecast Monday, especially late in the day. Temperatures next week look to stay at or above average for this time of the year.
EAST TEXAS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
##Severe Weather#The Rising Sun#This Will Be#There Is More#Ne
BlueRidgeLife

Winter Weather Advisory Begins 1 AM Wednesday For BRP & Skyline (Includes Wintergreen)

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Including Wintergreen Resort (see forecast below) URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC 637 PM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge- 637 PM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Tracking a winter Friday before Spring weather next week

High temps Friday were near 20 degrees and already happened early this morning around 4am. It was then that a cold front swung through the area and knocked these temps down to around 12 degrees as of Friday morning at 8am. Sunshine has moved in for the rest of the morning, but strong winds gusting above 30mph out of the Northwest could kick up clouds and even snowflakes this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Weather Matters With Matthews (3/20/22): Occluded Fronts

On weather maps, you may notice a front that resembles a purple line with alternating spikes and semicircles. This front actually occurred not too long ago and is partially the reason for why the Twin Tiers got active weather this past Saturday and why the temperature dropped significantly. The front is known as an “occluded” front.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOOD TV8

Bill’s Blog: Signs of spring

In the last two days, I've seen several robins. These robins may be new arrivals. The first birds to return in spring get first choice of real estate. Robins don't generally visit bird feeders. They hop around on the ground and check out trees and old stumps for worms and insects.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WTHR

Severe Weather Blog: Warnings all expire, storms move out

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is experiencing a round of severe weather. The area saw thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings Friday night with a threat for severe weather into the overnight. People under a Tornado Warning should move to a safer place in their homes, such as an interior room...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy