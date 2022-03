A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant of millions of dollars through theft, taking kickbacks and money laundering. Dhirendra Prasad has been indicted on five charges, including conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and two counts of conspiracy to launder fraud proceeds, according to a court filing Friday. Prasad is also accused of tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the US government.

