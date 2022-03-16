ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings gameday live: Golden 1 Center changes COVID test requirement; Giannis makes MVP push

By Jason Anderson, The Sacramento Bee
northwestgeorgianews.com
 1 day ago

Mar. 16—Unvaccinated fans who want to see the Kings play before their season comes to an end will find the process of getting into Golden 1 Center has become a little bit easier. Fans ages 2 and over are still required to show proof they are fully vaccinated...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Suns vs. Pelicans prediction, odds pick and more – 3/15/2022

The Phoenix Suns will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Suns-Pelicans prediction and pick. This game could be a preview of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Suns have dominated the NBA this season, earning a 54-14 record and the first seed in the West. Phoenix looks like a lock to retain that first seed, making a matchup with the Pelicans in the postseason possible. New Orleans is currently 28-40, which places them on the edge of the play-in tournament. However, the Pelicans have been playing decent basketball lately. It’s possible we see them rise in the standings throughout the rest of the season. This game could have huge implications, so let’s get into the pick.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA MVP Power Rankings: Nikola Jokic Is Back At 1st Place, Luka Doncic Enters The Top-5 Race

The NBA season is almost over, and we have seen countless amazing performances by the best players in the league. We have also seen dominant teams perform at a high level consistently, while other teams have faltered into obscurity. But perhaps the biggest story throughout the season, on the players' level, has been the MVP race. We are seeing some elite superstars perform at an unbelievably high level, and it is time to uncover the updated MVP power rankings.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Jeremy Lamb
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Lindell Wigginton
Person
Alvin Gentry
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild gameday: Bruins make lone trip to Xcel Energy Center this season

6:30 p.m. vs. Boston Bruins • Xcel Energy Center • TNT, 100.3-FM Wild update: The Wild has won just once at home over its past five games at Xcel Energy Center. Before then, the team went on a 12-0-1 tear in St. Paul. Since the All-Star break, the Wild's penalty kill is second-to-last in the NHL at 65.5%. The team has given up at least one power play goal in eight of the past nine games. LW Kevin Fiala has three goals and seven assists during a seven-game point streak.
NHL
Reuters

Devin Booker powers Suns to victory over Rockets

Devin Booker scored 15 of his game-high 36 points in the third quarter to help the visiting Phoenix Suns pull away from the stubborn Houston Rockets 129-112 on Wednesday. Booker was the ignition behind a 12-1 run that enabled the Suns to finally subdue Houston, drilling a pair of 3s that silenced a Rockets run back into contention. Booker nailed a stepback 3-pointer at the 5:23 mark of the third that helped Phoenix reclaim its double-digit lead at 81-70.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Scores: Pascal Siakam Leads Raptors In Road Win vs Clippers

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors (39-30) took on Marcus Morris Sr. and the LA Clippers (36-36) in part of the Wednesday NBA slate. The Raptors won this game with 103-100 being the final score. After Marcus Morris Sr. missed a potentially game-tying 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to play,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antigen Test#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Phoenix Suns#The Golden State Warriors#Bulls
ESPN

Why LeBron James could beat Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the NBA scoring title

The race for the NBA scoring title is one of the tightest in NBA history, featuring three of the game's biggest names battling for the top spot. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid currently owns a fractional edge over Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the margin is so small the leaderboard can change on any given night -- as it did Wednesday when Antetokounmpo led the trio with 36 points, moving ahead of James (19) for second, just behind Embiid, who had 35.
NBA
FOX40

Masks no longer required at Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center announced this week it updated its health and safety protocols for live events.  The downtown Sacramento venue said masks aren’t required for all guests when they enter the arena, as they are only a recommendation.  Previously, unvaccinated guests ages 2 and up were required to wear a […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
G League
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX Sports

Timberwolves play the Bucks on 3-game win streak

Milwaukee Bucks (44-26, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (41-30, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota seeks to keep its three-game win streak going when the Timberwolves take on Milwaukee. The Timberwolves are 23-12 in home games. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference with 14.9...
NBA
Yardbarker

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The Memphis Grizzlies (48-22) hit the court as 4.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Hawks (34-35) on March 18, 2022. The matchup's over/under is set at 235.5. The Grizzlies beat the Pacers 135-102 and covered the spread as 6.5-point favorites, while going over the 236 point total in their last outing on Tuesday. Desmond Bane totaled a team-high 21 points in the victory. The Hawks lost to the Hornets 116-106 and didn't cover the spread as 1-point underdogs, while falling short of the 240.5 point total in their last contest on Wednesday. De'Andre Hunter racked up a team-high 21 points in the loss.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy