Lovell super-athlete Quinn Lindsay will be headed to Laramie to compete for the Wyoming Cowboys in track and field. Lindsay will be in the throwing events and last season at the State Outdoor Championships, he finished 2nd in 3A with a toss of 162 feet 5 inches and took 3rd in the shot-put going 53-7. The State Track Meet was canceled in his sophomore season due to the pandemic but placed 2nd in the discus in 2019 going 154-7 and 2nd in the shot at 47-2. Lindsay also competed on the indoor track circuit and placed 4th at the State Championships going 54-11.75.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 19 HOURS AGO