Jacksonville, NC

NC boating industry dealing with the rising gas prices, too

By Cheyenne Pagan
 5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The rising gas prices aren’t just affecting the average driver anymore. The boating industry is also being hit by these costs.

One charter captain tells WNCT these prices could have a big impact as the season picks up and people start planning out their next vacation on the coast.

“I do see it kind of affecting the business. You know, if people were still wanting to come and vacation down at the beach, you know, they have to factor in that much extra cost of fuel from wherever they’re traveling,” said charter captain, Brad Smith.

Where’s the cheapest gas near you? Check the FOX8 Gas Prices Tracker

Smith says these rising prices might cause reluctance in future tourists to the area because of the gas to get out to the coast in the first place.

“Then they have to get out and look and say hey, can we afford to go out fishing anymore? Which on the turn can affect us as charter captains and can also affect small businesses, like the marinas that we leave out of,” said Smith.

Not only that, but charter captains may also have to raise their prices to keep up with the cost of fuel. Luckily, Smith says he hasn’t had to raise prices yet, but he says he’s definitely feeling the pain at the pump.

“Before, it would roughly cost me anywhere from $170 to $200 to completely fill up my boat. I filled up my boat yesterday, and it cost me $370,” said Smith.

Co-owner of Tideline Marine, George Papastrat, has a fueling station behind his business for anglers to fill up. In 2019, he would sell his gas for under $4 a gallon. Now, he’s paying more than $4.50 a gallon just to have it delivered.

Because of this, his prices are now over $5 a gallon.

“I’m fortunate that people appreciate that everything is going up. And it’s not necessarily a small business owner’s fault. But it’s a shock to a person that is new to the boating industry and new fishermen,” said Papastrat.

