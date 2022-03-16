ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old feared kidnapped in her own car in Walmart parking lot, Nevada cops say

By Don Sweeney
Rock Hill Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old woman may have been abducted in her own vehicle from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada, sheriff’s officials reported. Naomi Irion was last seen about 5 a.m. Saturday, March 12, in the store parking lot in Fernley,...

www.heraldonline.com

FERNLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office now believes the suspect who might've kidnapped 18-year-old Naomi Irion could be driving a dark 2020 or newer Chevrolet 2500 High Country 4-door pickup truck. Police still believe based on evidence found inside her own car that her disappearance is suspicious.
FERNLEY, NV
