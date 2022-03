The beloved New Jersey-formed band talks reuniting for the first time in eight years and playing music for their kids. Is It Me, Is It True? Stop Waiting For the News. It’s Just Rock and Roll and You Should Know: Midtown is back! On Wednesday, the beloved New Jersey-born band announced that they will be reuniting for the first time in eight years to open for friends (and fellow emo icons) My Chemical Romance on a handful of dates on their upcoming summer tour, as well as a headlining home show of their own at the Starland Ballroom this December.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO