Covid infection levels in the UK on are on the rise once more. We take a look at the current situation, and what the future might hold. According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, based on swabs from randomly selected households, infection levels are rising in the UK. In the week ending 5 March, about one in 25 people in the community in England had Covid, with the figures even higher in Scotland and Northern Ireland, where they were one in 18 and one in 13 respectively. In Wales the latest figure was 1 in 30.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO