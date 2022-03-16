8PM: The Flash “Lockdown”

One of the best things about The Flash are the Scarlet Speedster's foes and this week, a fan-favorite returns in "Lockdown". As we've seen in previews for tonight's episode, Goldface, played by Damion Poitier" returns to Central City and takes the Central City Police Department hostage. It's been a while since we've seen Goldface. The character first appeared pre-"Crisis on Infinite Earths" in the Season 5 episode "Goldfaced" which saw Barry (Grant Gustin) and Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) go undercover as criminals to acquire a device on the black market — a black market Goldface ran. The character later appeared post-"Crisis" in Season 6's "Love Is a Battlefield" where he's at odds with his ex, Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff). With some time having passed, ahead of tonight's episode, Poitier at down with ComicBook.com to tease what fans can expect from Goldface now, revealing that we'll be seeing a more enriched take on the foe.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO