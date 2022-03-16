ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Charity worker with ‘pretty keen sense of justice’

Cover picture for the articleThe charity worker, of Hampstead, north-west London, had been detained in Iran since her arrest in 2016. After six years Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is finally returning home to her husband and child. The charity worker, of Hampstead, north-west London, had been detained in Iran since her arrest in 2016 on...

The Independent

Emotional moment Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugs her daughter after 2173 days ‘of hell’ in Iran

This is the emotional moment Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe broke down in tears as she hugged her seven-year-old daughter just minutes after arriving back on British soil.The aid worker touched down at RAF Brize Norton alongside fellow British-Iranian detainee Anoosheh Ashoori shortly after 1am on Thursday, bringing her 2173 days “of hell” in Tehran to an end.In video footage shared live on Instagram by Mr Ashoori’s daughter Elika, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s young daughter Gabriella can be heard asking “is that Mummy?” before shouting “Mummy” as the pair walk down the steps of the plane.Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is out of shot but can be...
The Independent

Daughter ‘beyond excited’ at return of mother Nazanin after six years

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter Gabriella is “beyond excited at the prospect of being reunited with her mummy” when the detainee arrives back in the UK this evening after six years of wrongful detention in Iran, her family’s lawyer has said.Lawyer Penny Madden said that the family had gone through “a roller-coaster of emotions” in the past few days, with husband Richard Ratcliffe unable to be sure until the last moment that his wife was in fact being released.It was only when he received a message from Nazanin with a picture of herself on board a plane - and when they got...
The Independent

Former US secretary of state attacks UK ‘blood money’ paid to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

A former US secretary of state has attacked the “blood money” used to help secure the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as the payment kicked off a trans-Atlantic row.Mike Pompeo also accused the UK of “appeasement” of Iran – warning the £393.8m would be used to fund terrorism, not be ringfenced for “humanitarian purposes” as London is claiming.The comments reflect anger over the fate of Morad Tahbaz, a US, British and Iranian citizen whom the US was also seeking to release, but who remains in Iran.Boris Johnson’s spokesman was forced to deny the UK was “ratting” on an agreement not...
The Atlantic

The Impossible Suddenly Became Possible

History has accelerated; the impossible has become possible. Shifts that no one imagined two weeks ago are unfolding with incredible speed. As it turns out, nations are not pieces in a game of Risk. They do not, as some academics have long imagined, have eternal interests or permanent geopolitical orientations, fixed motivations or predictable goals. Nor do human beings always react the way they are supposed to react. Last week, nobody who was analyzing the coming war in Ukraine imagined that the personal bravery of the Ukrainian president and his emotive calls for sovereignty and democracy could alter the calculations of foreign ministers, bank directors, business executives, and thousands of ordinary people. Few imagined that the Russian president’s sinister television appearances and brutal orders could alter, in just a few days, international perceptions of Russia.
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
