Camilla Parker Bowles cancels appearance amid COVID-19 recovery

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
 5 days ago

Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly had to cancel her royal duties on Tuesday as she continues to recover from a bad case of COVID-19.

“The Duchess of Cornwall had been due to attend the Cheltenham Festival today but she has pulled out,” royal reporter Richard Palmer of London’s Daily Express tweeted.

“It’s understood she is trying to pace herself as she recovers from the bout of Covid-19 she had last month.”

According to the reporter, the 74-year-old royal allegedly “looked as if she was struggling at an engagement” one day prior.

Camilla and her husband, Prince Charles, both tested positive for COVID-19 after the Prince of Wales was reinfected with the virus in February.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating,” Clarence House said in a statement at the time.

Camilla, who has been fully vaccinated and boosted, went into self-isolation and received daily testing following the positive diagnosis.

“We continue to follow government guidelines,” the statement continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCUOX_0egpoQys00 Camilla tested positive for COVID-19 four days after her husband, Prince Charles. Paul Grover-Telegraph/POOL suppl

Soon after Camilla and Charles, 73, came down with COVID-19, Queen Elizabeth II was closely monitored after having made contact with the couple. She eventually contracted the virus.

Fortunately, the 95-year-old royal only experienced mild symptoms and returned to her in-person royal duties earlier this month. Charles and his mom were both inoculated and boosted.

Queen Elizabeth recently announced that Camilla will take the title of “Queen Consort” once Prince Charles, who is next in line to the British throne , becomes king.

“I feel very, very honored and very touched,” Camilla said after hearing the exciting news.

Queen Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, having been the head of the commonwealth for 70 years.

