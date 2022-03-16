ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan Home For Sale Features A Toilet Throne

By Jojo Girard
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yes! Now you can pretend to be a medieval king while using your throne!. Live Like A Lannister! Or A Targaryen! Or Whoever Won 'Game of Thrones'. I can't remember which king on 'Game of Thrones' got murdered by his son while using the toilet, but one of them did. And...

wfgr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
98.7 WFGR

Steelhead Fishing Is On Fire in the Grand, Kalamazoo and Muskegon Rivers

If you like to fish or you have never caught a steelhead, now is the time to get your line in the water in the Grand, Kalamazoo, and Muskegon Rivers. Steelheads are larger and less colorful than rainbow trout. Their bodies are silvery and have rounder heads. They have black dots and a red or pink stripe going down each side of the fish. The silver color and round head are how they get their steelhead name.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
98.7 WFGR

LaughFest 2022: Saturday Highlights(Gallery)

Gilda’s LaughFest, presented by Gun Lake Casino, returned in person for the first time since 2019 this last week. Laughter filled the air and money was raised for a great cause. Gilda's Club Grand Rapids provides emotional healthcare to children, adults, families, and friends on any kind of cancer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

A Popular Steelhead Fishing Technique is Bobber Fishing and Here’s How to Do It

Normally when people think bobber fishing it's for bluegill and other types of panfish but bobber fishing for steelhead has become one of the most popular ways to catch them. I have fished for steelhead on and off for years. I started fishing for them on the Manistee River with my good friend Curt. I later moved to Indiana in the South Bend area where a partnership between the Indiana DNR and the Michigan DNR to breed steelhead Mishawaka, Indiana. The steelhead fishing is pretty darn good in the St. Joseph river in South Bend all the way to the mouth in Lake Michigan.
HOBBIES
98.7 WFGR

Cedarville, Michigan Photographer Catches Squirrels Battling Over Lettuce

This is easily the best thing I've seen all week, as a photographer who shoots just about anything with a love for wildlife, caught an epic battle between two squirrels waging war upon each other over a leaf of lettuce. When it comes to nature, you never know what you will see which is why Paula Badour always has a camera on her. The event took place on St. Patrick's Day morning and in traditional fashion, green had a lot to do with what you're about to see:
CEDARVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Housing List#Targaryen#Community Choice Realty#St Clair Shores
98.7 WFGR

Owners of Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry Have Sold Business After 77 Years

There are lots of traditions surrounding Mackinac Island, one tradition will continue but it will be under new ownership. World War II veteran Captain William H. Shepler returned to Mackinac following the war to begin to haul people between from Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island and back in 1945. He also owned a small snack shop for customers waiting to board the ferry.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
98.7 WFGR

Check This Out: Interesting Things Found At The Bottom Of The Soo Locks

File this one under the category "Today I Learned" I never knew the Soo Locks (located in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan) were drained and cleaned out each year. Recently the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District did just that and shared some pictures of how the entire process works. Below is some history about the Soo Locks along with some pictures from the recent draining and cleaning.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
98.7 WFGR

Flashback Friday: ‘Slippery’ Walt Gets Caught (1933)

Walter Dietz was a forger and a thief, and in 1933, the GRPD finally caught up with him. The Grand Rapids City Archives Is A Great Source Of Mug Shots. The Grand Rapids City Archives (Facebook, Instagram)is a treasure trove of historical photos of Grand Rapids. Many of us here of the Townsquare Staff have found things worth posting about before thanks to its pages.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Longest-Lasting Cars to Reach 200,000 Miles in Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek

With vehicle prices through the roof, it would help before getting a new one to know what vehicles last the longest in Michigan. Unlike many states, Michigan gets all four seasons of weather. You might be thinking, what does the weather have to do with my ride? It can matter a lot because salt that gets put on the roads does damage your vehicle over time. Plus, getting winter weather you will run your heater more, this will affect gas mileage and the life of your engine. Freezing temperatures can also make it hard on your engine and other components during the life of your vehicle. This is also the same for in the summer using your air conditioner, this can cause more wear and tear on your engine and components.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy