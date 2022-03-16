ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Take pride in DIY landscaping: Easy ways to add bold colors to your garden

Connecticut Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Gardening is such a rewarding hobby. Not only do you get to spend time outdoors, but you can also increase your home’s curb appeal by adding colorful plants to your yard, front porch or balcony. If you’re new to gardening, it can feel intimidating, but it...

www.ctpost.com

Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
Telegraph

Gardening in March: what to plant and tidy in your garden this month

A fuzz of fresh, vibrant green is starting to appear over shrubs and trees, keeping the many spring bulbs company. It is such an exciting time in the garden. March brings with it a great influx of light, plus the clocks going forward: by the end of the month, evening gardening is very much back on the cards. That extra hour will come in handy as this is the first really busy gardening month. Greenhouses and windowsills soon fill up with pots and seed trays as we attempt to get our plants to the point of perfect readiness, raring to romp away when the warmer months arrive.
GARDENING
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Plant your summer vegetable garden

Growing vegetables in your garden is good for you and can be done in a single pot on your patio or on a larger scale depending upon the space and time you have available. Good planning and preparation will reduce the workload in your garden. For example, if you install a drip system or soaker hose that can accommodate all of your beds, you will never have to drag an irrigation hose around. If you apply a heavy layer of coarse mulch between the beds, your weeding will be minimal. If you build raised beds, your garden will be more organized and less likely to degrade to weeds.
GARDENING
BHG

No-Dig Gardening Can Fix Even the Worst Soil—Here's How

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In January 2021, I moved to a new home with my family. It's fair to describe it as a garden with a house attached (a small house with a big yard), which felt like a dream come true for us. Fortunately, the house itself was move-in ready. However, the yard had years of deferred maintenance. Weeds and an abandoned lawn grew in soil that could best be compared to concrete. Yet, for me, it was a blank slate I couldn't wait to bring to life, all without digging. Instead of bashing the soil to bits with a tiller or trowel, I let nature do the work. Besides saving my back, the perks of no-dig gardening include far fewer weeds to pull, and a much healthier garden. Here's how it works, and why you should give it a try in your own yard.
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

This Seed Spacing Hack Will Make It Easy to Plant Your Garden

The garden is a safe haven for a lot of us. It’s a place to relax and enjoy time outdoors while creating something beautiful. Whether it’s a plot of easy-to-grow vegetables or a planter full of kitchen herbs, having our hands in the dirt makes us happy! But, as with many other hobbies, it takes a bit of physical labor and planning to yield the best results. Luckily, we’re all about working smarter, not harder.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

20 Oh-So-Fresh DIY Strawberry Planter Ideas

Not only are strawberries delicious, but they’re also easy to grow in almost all climates. Whether you’re starting a container garden, adding greenery to your balcony, or establishing a full-blown backyard garden, adding a strawberry plant should be one of the first things you do. With love, care, and plenty of sunshine, you could be snacking on juicy homegrown strawberries in just a few short months.
GARDENING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Columbian

Gardening With Allen: Fruit trees may be pruned now

When is the best time to prune fruit trees? Do I need to get professional help or is it something I can do myself?. Any time from now until fruit trees start to bloom and grow is the best time to prune, although they can be pruned at other times. Most gardeners can prune their own fruit trees following a few simple steps.
GARDENING
BobVila

How to Keep Bees Away From Hummingbird Feeders Without Harming Them

There’s an abundance of information available about how to attract hummingbirds to your yard and feeders, but information about how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders tends to be scarce. The dozen or so species of hummingbirds found in North America gravitate to a variety of colorful garden...
ANIMALS
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Tropical Gardening: A healthy lawn adds value to your home

By NORMAN BEZONA Professor emeritus, University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources | Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:05 a.m. Whether you have a home with a large yard or an apartment with a small lanai, plants create a more luxurious mood. Attractive trees, shrubs and lawns actually increase the value of a home. In fact, if you cut down that big shade tree in the front yard, you may actually be reducing the value of your property by thousands of dollars. Just think how much it would cost to have a landscape company replace it! When trees are destroyed, it affects the whole community.
AGRICULTURE
Elite Daily

12 Very Peri Flower Bouquets That’ll Add Color To Your Home

It’s a Very Peri time to bloom. 2022 has been dubbed the year of Very Peri by Pantone. The gorgeous purple and blue hue is representative of this transformative time, and spring 2022 is the perfect time to embrace the seasonal change by adding some Very Peri flower bouquets to your home decor.
HOME & GARDEN
LivingCheap

10 cheap, easy ways to stage your home for sale

You’ve decided to sell your home, and you want to get top dollar for it. That means you need to stage your home for sale — in other words, prep your house so it looks more appealing to potential buyers. You’ve seen the TV shows where homeowners spend thousands of dollars to bring in new furniture and have a designer arrange everything, but there’s an important detail to consider: You don’t have thousands to spend.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

10 Ways to Incorporate the Sage Green Color Trend Into Your Home

If you've been seeing sage green everywhere in home stores, Pinterest boards, Instagram, and magazines, you're not alone. Several paint companies have named light, earthy green hue as their color of the year in 2022—giving us the restorative, nature-inspired home decor trend many need after two years of living through a pandemic. Since color experts draw trends from global influences, fashion trends, and societal interests, it's no surprise that organic colors are gaining the attention of consumers during this period of stress and uncertainty.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Voice of America

When Planning Spring Garden, Think About Next Winter’s Too

As winter comes to an end, gardeners in northern parts of the world look for signs of life. They look for plants that are growing from roots that were planted in autumn. Many gardeners are looking for the return of leaves to many of their trees. By planning, people can...
GARDENING
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Small Urban Gardens Can Be Kid-Friendly, Too

Raising children in a city has its challenges, not least of which is having minimal space to play. Any outside space that people do have is hugely important, especially if there are younger family members. As a permaculture garden designer, I often work to help those with children make their small urban gardens as child-friendly as possible.
GARDENING
DFW Community News

How to Make Easy Ribbon Flowers

Making ribbon flowers is easier than it looks and is a fun activity for kids of all ages with just a few supplies. What I like about this easy ribbon craft is that the possibilities are endless and you can use your ribbon flowers for other crafts or for decoration.
GARDENING
BHG

New Frill Ride Hydrangea Has the Prettiest Pink Ruffled Flowers in Spring

If plants had personalities, Frill Ride hydrangea would be the bubbly extrovert at a summer garden party, exuberantly greeting friends and neighbors with a cheerful burst of color. This brand new hydrangea variety from Bloomin' Easy grabs attention with its unique ruffled flowers in vivid shades of pink that can border on crimson. The big flower heads can be so numerous, you almost can't see the plant itself. This hydrangea's compact, rounded shape is perfect for planting it in a large container on a patio or near an entryway. Frill Ride grows equally well in garden beds where it will become a stunning focal point, thanks to its thrilling, frilly blooms.
GARDENING

