Hawks at Hornets: Television, Stream, Odds

The Charlotte Hornets (36-35) enter their game against the New Orleans Pelicans (29-41) on March 21, 2022 as a 5.5-point favorite. The game features an over/under of 234.5. In their last game, the Hornets got a team-high 23 points from Miles Bridges on the way to a 129-108 win against the Mavericks on Saturday. They were favored by 2.5 points and covered the spread, and the teams combined to score 237 points to hit the over on the 223.5 point total. In the Pelicans' most recent game on Sunday, Jonas Valanciunas scored a team-high 26 points on the way to a 117-112 win over the Hawks. They covered the spread as 3.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to score 229 points to go under the 234.5 point total.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO