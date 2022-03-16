ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks at Hornets: Television, Stream, Odds

By Pat Benson
 5 days ago

Television, stream, radio, and odds for the game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Charlotte Hornets. This is shaping up to be a great divisional rivalry for years to come. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Spectrum Center

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Hornets Broadcast: Bally Sports South

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Hornets Listen: 102.5 FM Sports Radio

Odds

Spread: CHA -1.5

Moneyline: ATL +105, CHA -125

Total O/U: 238.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

