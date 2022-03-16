Big inning keeps No. 19 Purdue baseball unbeaten to start season

WEST LAFAYETTE - Purdue scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and extended its winning streak to 16 on Tuesday with an 11-2 victory over Dayton at Alexander Field.

The 19th-ranked Boilermakers remain the nation's only undefeated team at the Division I level. They've won 15 straight games to start the season and the 16-game winning streak dates back to last season. It matches the program's longest streak, which was established from May 1908 through May 1909.

Troy Wansing (2-0) worked five innings of one-run ball in his home debut and Troy Viola homered and later delivered a sacrifice fly. Cam Thompson drew a bases-loaded walk as the ninth Boilermaker to bat in the fourth inning, extending his streak with at least one RBI in eight consecutive games.

FAST START:'They just care about winning'

In the last eight games, Troy Viola has nine extra-base hits and 12 RBI, reaching base safely in 13 straight. He added an RBI double in the sixth inning. Leadoff man Mike Bolton Jr. recorded his Big Ten-leading 10th stolen base of the season and has reached base safely in 16 consecutive games.

Curtis Washington Jr. added a two-out RBI double in the third inning to give Purdue a 2-1 lead.

The Boilermakers return to action Thursday (6 p.m.) when they open a four-game split-site series with Illinois State. The first two games are slated to be played at Duffy Bass Field in Normal before the teams travel to Alexander Field for the final two games.

BASKETBALL HONORS

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey has been named first-team All-America by the NABC selected second-team All-America by The Associated Press. Ivey was named a second-team honoree by the Sporting News last week.

Ivey is the second Purdue freshman or sophomore to be named first-team All-American in the last 90 years.

The Boilermakers also placed three players on the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 7 first and second teams. Purdue was the only team in the district with multiple players named.

Ivey was named a first-team honoree, while Zach Edey and Trevion William were selected to the second team.

RECRUIT RECOGNIZED

Incoming freshman Fletcher Loyer from Homestead has been named Indiana's Gatorade Player of the Year,

Loyer averaged 26.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game through 27 games.

A 2021 Junior All-Star, he is the younger brother of Foster Loyer, the 2017-18 Gatorade Michigan Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He entered the regional semifinals with 2,136 points in his prep basketball career.

WRESTLING

The Boilermakers qualified seven individuals for NCAA Championships, which begin Thursday in Detroit.

The seven national qualifiers mark the fifth straight season with at least seven, the longest stretch in program history.

Devin Schroder (125) is the highest-seeded Boilermaker at No. 9, followed by No. 11 Thomas Penola (197), No. 19 Kendall Coleman (157), No. 20 Parker Filius (141), No. 25 Gerrit Nijenhuis (174), No. 26 Matt Ramos (133), No. 30 Max Lyon (184).

SWIMMING & DIVING

Divers Sophia McAfee, Maggie Merriman, Jenna Sonnenberg and Maycey Vieta will compete in the NCAA Championships starting Thursday in Atlanta.

THIS WEEK

Wrestling: Thursday-Saturday at NCAA Championships (Detroit)

Baseball: Thursday at Illinois State, 6 p.m; Friday at Illinois State, 3 p.m; Saturday-Sunday vs. Illinois State, 1 p.m.

Softball: Thursday-Saturday at USF Invite (Lehigh, Canisius, St. Thomas, USF)

Women's swimming & diving: Thursday-Saturday NCAA Championships (Atlanta).

Track & Field: Friday-Saturday at Hurricane Invitational (Coral Gables, Fla.) and running events at Blizzard Buster (Oxford, Ohio)

Women's tennis: Saturday at Michigan State, noon; Sunday at Michigan, noon