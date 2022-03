The drop in bullish sentiment was mostly picked up by those reporting as bearish. Considering equities and other risk asset prices continue to swing violently, so too have readings on investor sentiment. The weekly AAII survey of individual investors saw the percentage of respondents reporting as bullish fall back below 25% this week after rising above 30% last week. While that is not the largest drop in recent months (the second week of January saw bullish sentiment fall 7.9 percentage points compared to 6.4 today), it nonetheless reaffirmed that investor confidence is shaky, if not undecided, at the moment.

