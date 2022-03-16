ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

City council vote ends in tie for Health Board members - now what?

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 1 day ago

CHILLICOTHE— Monday's meeting led to a confused city council when members voted on adding a new member to the health board district.

This vote ended in a tie, 4-4, leading council to spend over 20 minutes trying to figure out what happens next.

This vote was a resubmission by Mayor Feeney to add Dr. John Gabis to the health district board. Gabis along with Ceil Corcoran were previously rejected from the board in a  5-3 vote on Jan. 24. This rejection brought many people to the next council meeting to rally behind the two candidates.

"I think that that engagement was some of the most passionate and well reasoned that I've seen in the time have that I've been around," said Mayor Luke Feeney during the Feb. 28 council meeting. "I am also optimistic that the engagement is something that will continue."

The vote during the March 14 city council meeting for Dr. Gabis' nomination onto the health district board went as follows.

  • Dustin Proehl — Yes
  • Anthony Phillips — No
  • Julie Preston —No
  • Greg Phillips — Yes
  • Kathy Payne — No
  • Deidra Nickerson —Yes
  • Terrell Fairrow — Yes
  • Dr. Allison Henderson — No

Councilwoman Payne thanked all those who reached out to her about the nomination but said she needed to "vote as my constituents and those that elected me to this position would like for me to vote."

Due to this tie vote, the council and legal advisor looked at rules to see how they could resolve the tie. Up for debate was whether or not council president Joe Gieringer was able to be the deciding vote since the nomination was not on a resolution agenda. Ultimately it was decided that since the nomination did not obtain a majority, which is five votes, it failed.

Upon investigation by council members and the legal advisor, it looked like Chillicothe had no rules about what happens in case of a tie for a nomination. Feeney and legal advisors are now looking at making nominations into resolutions so that the process is more clear and so that there is a set of rules for council to follow in the event of a tie.

"That, to me, is the path that makes the most sense," said Feeney. "Transparency is always a good thing."

Making the nomination a resolution would also allow council members more time to talk with constituents and understand who they are voting for, something council members recently cited as an issue. It would also require the three-read rule to be followed giving community members a chance to voice their opinions.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: City council vote ends in tie for Health Board members - now what?

