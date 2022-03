SAGINAW, MI - St. Patrick’s Day will mark more than just a celebration of Irish heritage at a Saginaw music venue. The White Crow Conservatory of Music at 3736 Mackinaw Street will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Irish music celebration to kick off its return to in-person, live concerts. The venue announced that this will be its first live performance since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The concert will be from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO