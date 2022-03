FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys were not to keep pass-rusher Randy Gregory at The Star. And now it looks like they won't be able to bring pass-rusher Von Miller to town, either. Miller is entering "deep talks" for a long-term extension with his present employer, the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network. A deal has not be finalized, but Miller is now expected by many to return to L.A. for the 2022 season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO