Fighting COVID was a team effort: Officials say there was no playbook for how to deal with pandemic

From left, Gov. Ned Lamont and Manchester Mayor Jay Moran listen as Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, speaks during a press conference Tuesday outside the EastSide Neighborhood Resource Center in Manchester about the team effort it took to fight COVID-19. (Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer)

MANCHESTER — The local, state, and federal team effort to tackle the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has brought Connecticut so much further along than two years ago when lockdowns became necessary to keep people safe, said state and local officials who joined Gov. Ned Lamont Tuesday afternoon for a news conference in front of the EastSide Neighborhood Resource Center.

Mayor Jay Moran said there was no playbook in March 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, but town officials worked hard to keep the community safe, led by “a great governor.”

Moran thanked Lamont for his visits to Manchester during the worst of times, saying that currently 80%, or close to 60,000 residents have been fully vaccinated. Approximately 9,000 COVID at-home test kits and 20,000 masks have been distributed to residents, 17 vaccination clinics assembled at the senior center, and 16 health equity clinics were held in Manchester alone, with help from the state along the way, Moran said.

He said the governor met with town officials every Wednesday night for more than 1½ years to find out how the state could help.

“From Day One, the governor has been working with each community,” Moran said. “It took a great team effort to be able to be here, outside, without masks on today.”

There may be bumps in the road ahead but the reality is there’s a heavily vaccinated population in this state, said Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health. “We are so much further along than we were two years ago and have so much more in our arsenal.”

However, Juthani said, her department will not take its focus off this public health crisis and will be working on reevaluating how to release metrics on a regular basis.

COVID’S SECOND ANNIVERSARY

WHAT: It was on March 11, 2020, that the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

U.S. DEATH TOLL: At the two-year mark, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is approaching a million people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CT DEATH TOLL: Connecticut has tallied more than 10,600 deaths from COVID-19 over the past two yeas, according to state data.

For the most up-to-date information from the state of Connecticut on COVID-19, visit ct.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also subscribe to text message alerts from the state by texting the keyword COVIDCT to 888-777.

Although she and her team have not yet worked out the precise details, Juthani said her department will enhance data for the public in real time, transition to a seven-day rolling average of cases, and move some of the information that has been in the daily reports onto the department’s portal. She said her office is currently working on changes and will be speaking with the media about them soon.

Lamont vividly recalled the beginning of the pandemic in this state and specific dates when bad news hit such as when the first COVID-19 case was announced on March 8, 2020.

“We were hit hard,” he said. “Two years ago, March was the month from hell.”

Yet the silver lining was that the people of Connecticut came together, Lamont said. Very soon after the first case was confirmed in Wilton, he said, the state knew what to do.

“We were one of the leaders when it came to testing, and testing allowed us to find out where it was occurring, where it was spreading and how we could bend the curve so our hospitals were not overwhelmed.”

Lamont said no one can ever be fully equipped for a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic but Connecticut is now better prepared than it was two years ago.

Relief and gratitude notwithstanding, officials said they won’t be resting on their laurels. Juthani said the state continues to look at metrics, including wastewater that is being tested for the coronavirus by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“That water supply gives us a sense of where the virus is going,” she said. “It’s something we will monitor and watch and that will help us identify what is happening.”

She also said the state will be looking at what is happening in other parts of the world.