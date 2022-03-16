ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Cigarroa holds on to beat St. Augustine

By Garrett Kroeger
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oP76y_0egpkNil00
The Cigarroa Toros defeated the St. Augustine Knights 5-4 on Tuesday. (Garrett Kroeger /Laredo Morning Times)

R.J. Tijerina had to sweat a bit. But the Cigarroa head baseball coach was fine with it because the result was a positive one.

The Toros defeated the crosstown St. Augustine Knights on Tuesday in a matchup they almost gave away — they won 5-4.

Cigarroa led for the entirety of the game after it went up 3-1 in the second inning. It would add insurance runs in the fourth and sixth to head into the seventh up 5-1. However, despite being ahead comfortably, the Toros almost let the game slip away.

St. Augustine scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to cut Cigarroa’s lead to a run. The Knights had a runner in scoring position — at third base — but the Toros fortunately got the third and final out of the game to preserve the victory.

“Did it make me sweat a little? Yes,” Tijerina said. “But I’m OK with it because it shows us what kind of guys we have. It shows us who we can go to in those moments. We came to a freshman in the end.”

Freshman Valentin Barrios got the save on the mound for the Toros while sophomore Alan Flores got the win. Pitcher Ricky Villa started for the Toros but was quickly pulled after loading the bases early in the matchup.

Tijerina would have certainly liked to have won by four runs instead of one. But a win is a win. Plus, facing such adversity is seen as valuable experience.

Cigarroa has high hopes this season. It wants to make the playoffs and be a contender to win a district title. And for it to do that, it will inevitably need to win games like it did Tuesday.

“Our district is solid,” Tijerina said. “There will be a lot of close games. Can we handle close games now because we will be in a lot of them going forward.”

District 30-5A is filled with solid programs such as La Joya Palmview, Rio Grande City and Mission Veterans Memorial. So, no two-game series will be a given for the Toros this year. Cigarroa opens district play next Tuesday with a 6 p.m. road game against Rio Grande City.

The Toros feel good heading into league competition. They secured their fifth win of the year thanks to the victory over St. Augustine. And the way they won gave themselves a lot of confidence about their outlook.

“We got a lot more confidence going into district than we have had in previous years,” Tijerina said.

For Cigarroa to succeed in league action, it needs to do what it did against St. Augustine. It needs players such as Azael Huerta, Edgar Lujano and Chris Olguin to record hits and drive in runs. It needs pitchers — like Barrios and Flores — to get strikes. It just needs to play solid baseball.

Tijerina doesn’t care if the Toros win by a run or 10 runs. Would he prefer the latter? Yes. But a win is a win in his book.

Cigarroa almost let a victory slip away from it against St. Augustine. But faced with adversity, the Toros found a way to win. And as the season progresses and as they march their way toward a hopeful playoff spot, the Blue & Silver will undoubtedly need to win contests like they did Tuesday.

“We need to know where we are at,” Tijerina said. “We have been in this situation before, where we are up in the games. We have to know where we are at. We have to play all seven innings. We have to play 21-out baseball.”

Cigarroa aims to play 21-out baseball Thursday as it closes out its non-district schedule with a 2 p.m. road matchup against Zapata.

garrett.kroeger@lmtonline.com

Twitter: @gkroegs

Comments / 0

