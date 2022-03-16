ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated: Kinston shooting Tuesday afternoon leaves one critically injured

By Free Press staff
On Tuesday afternoon, a shooting in Kinston sent a person to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Kinston Police Department.

The Kinston Police Department in a release said officers heard multiple gunshots coming from the direction of Carver Courts at approximately 5:53 p.m.

Police say officers located a subject sitting in a parked vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Aldaquan Veal, 27, of Kinston. The motive for the shooting has not been established yet, according to police. KPD says this is an isolated event.

EMS arrived shortly to assist with life-saving measures. Police say Veal was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

“Officers and investigators are currently following up on leads and conducting interviews. We believe there were eyewitnesses who saw the suspect either commit the crime or flee the scene,” said Maj. Keith Goyette of the KPD.

This article originally appeared on Kinston/Jones Free Press: Updated: Kinston shooting Tuesday afternoon leaves one critically injured

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime#Carver Courts#Kpd#Ems#Vidant Medical Center#Kinston Jones Free Press
