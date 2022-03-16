Shooting Victim Found At Scene Of Northwest Baltimore Crash Dies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was found shot early Wednesday at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in northwest Baltimore, authorities said.

Officers called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Cross Country Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m. found a crashed vehicle nearby, Baltimore Police said. Inside the car they found a man shot and a passenger suffering from crash-related injuries.

Both men were taken to area hospitals for treatment, but the shooting victim did not survive, police said. The passenger’s status was unclear Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.