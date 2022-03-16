ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United High School plans blood drive

The United High School Student Council has set up a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 29 in the school's auditorium. To schedule an appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or log on at RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor key 44423. Those with questions should call Betty Whiteleather at 330-223-7102, Ext. 2. The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis. Officials report a 10% decline in donation since 2020, and a 62% drop in college and high school drives due to the pandemic. Ongoing blood drive cancellations due to illness, weather and staffing limitations also have had an impact. According to statistics at RedCrossBlood.org, the agency, which supplies 40% of the nation’s blood supply, has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals as a result of the shortage. In fact, some hospitals may not receive 1 in 4 blood products they need. Officials also report a critical need for all blood types.

Comments / 0

