YouTuber offers to cover fine for Russian TV producer’s antiwar protest

By Chris Morris
Fortune
 1 day ago
After storming onto a TV broadcast with an anti-war poster, Russian producer Marina Ovsyannikova is facing fines of 30,000 rubles. And a YouTube influencer is offering to pick up the tab.

Kevin Paffrath, who goes by Meet Kevin on the streaming site, told Fox News he would be willing to pay up to 1 million rubles to the woman who chanted “stop the war,” denounced government “propaganda,” and said “they’re lying to you here” during a live broadcast on Russia’s state-owned Channel One.

"I will gladly send her a million rubles, which sounds like a lot, but it's like $10,000 right now," Paffrath told Fox on Tuesday. "That's the kind of bravery that we should be encouraging. It's what we need to help wake up that middle and older age group in Russia that's brainwashed by the Russian media, who actually think that this is some form of liberation for Ukrainians."

Ovsyannikova’s act came at great personal risk, as the Russian government has increased its hold on media in the past few weeks. Many feared she had been detained indefinitely after her protest, until a picture of her in court surfaced.

The fine was for organizing an illegal protest. It’s unclear at this point if Ovsyannikova will face additional charges. Many international officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who is holding ongoing conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, have expressed concerns for her protection.

“Unfortunately, I have been working at Channel One during recent years, working on Kremlin propaganda,” Ovsyannikova said in a video prepared before her on-air protest. “And now I am very ashamed. I am ashamed that I’ve allowed the lies to be said on the TV screens. I am ashamed that I let the Russian people be zombified. … It is only in our power to stop this madness. Take to the streets. Do not be afraid. They can’t jail us all.”

How Paffrath would get the money to Ovsyannikova was unclear, though he said he’d probably use cryptocurrency.

Fortune

In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That's the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn't delivered any relief for home shoppers.
Fortune

Russia's "military operation" in Ukraine has proved to be a "success," President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn't seem to agree.
Daily Beast

Confusion reigns on Russia's state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they've inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
Daily Mail

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia's business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

Chris Hayes on the "stunning" number of estimated Russian casualties in just two weeks: "This might be one of the things that Vladimir Putin fears most. Because no amount of propaganda, no amount of state media can lie to you about whether your son is dead or alive."March 10, 2022.
POLITICS
Russian Billionaire’s Superyacht Mysteriously Vanishes

It's a 230-foot superyacht with room for 28 guests and crew—and yet, in the last week, it has seemingly vanished, just as other vessels belonging to Russian billionaires have been frozen or seized. The Galactica Super Nova, owned by Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, sailed in recent weeks from...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
