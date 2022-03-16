ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Things - Episode 5.08 - Jesus Saves - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam deals with anxiety. Written by R....

www.spoilertv.com

spoilertv.com

Black-ish - Episode 8.10 - Young, Gifted And Black - Press Release

“Young, Gifted and Black” – When Dre and Bow get a note that Devante may be falling behind at his private school, they expect he is being discriminated against because he is the only Black student in class. But during their visit to his classroom, they realize there may be more to it, and gravely overstep in one of his school projects. At home, Junior is still coping with heartbreak, and Jack and Diane enlist Charlie to cheer him up on an all-new episode of “black-ish,” airing TUESDAY, MARCH 29 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Grey's Anatomy - Episode 18.13 - Put The Squeeze On Me - Press Release

Grey’s Anatomy: Put the Squeeze on Me (3/24) “Put the Squeeze on Me” – While Richard ponders his surgical abilities, Jo is charmed by her patient’s brother. Elsewhere, Megan makes sure Teddy and Owen talk out their differences, and a pet python causes an uproar when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, MARCH 24 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Neighborhood - Episode 4.16 - Welcome To The Man Code - Press Release

“Welcome to the Man Code” – When Calvin discovers his friend, Lorenzo, (Bill Bellamy), is harboring a secret, he struggles with whether to share the info with Tina. Also, Dave becomes concerned about Gemma’s growing closeness to a coach at her school, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March 21 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Blacklist - Episode 9.14 - Eva Mason - Press Release

04/01/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : While searching for Sen. Panabaker’s missing daughter-in-law, the Task Force learns there may be a larger pattern of abductions. Red continues piecing together the mystery behind Liz’s death.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Call Me Kat - Episode 2.13 - Call Me a Kingbirdie - Press Release

"CALL ME KAT" - (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. MAX GETS A SONGWRITING GIG ON AN ALL-NEW "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, MARCH 31, ON FOX. Max gets a job writing a song for a social media savvy teenage popstar that doesn't go as well as he planned. Meanwhile, Phil and Oscar convince Kat to join their bowling team in the all-new "Call Me a Kingbirdie" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, March 31 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-214) (TV-14 D, L)
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Good Doctor - Episode 5.11 - The Family - Press Release

“The Family” – Dr. Shaun Murphy makes a personal connection with a precoious young patient which threatens his objectivity. Meanwhile, while volunteering at a long-term care facility, Dr. Morgan Reznick realizes she could help Dr. Aaron Glassman’s clinic by offering telemedicine services for nursing homes and care facilities on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
#Better Things
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.17 - The Strangest Affair of All Time - Press Release

“The Strangest Affair of All Time” – When Murray goes out of town, Jane Bales (Leslie Grossman) attempts to make a power grab at the Ottoman Empire, forcing Beverly to retaliate. Meanwhile, Adam is thrilled to learn that Dave Kim (Kenny Ridwan) also plans to attend NYU. The excitement is short-lived when Adam weighs the cost of his popularity after the two agree to be college roommates on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 3.16 - I'll Sleep When I'm Dead - Press Release

“I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead” – Dottie and Goodwin question Bob’s ability to lead under pressure when the successful MaxDot television commercial generates more business than they can handle. Also, Abishola is unsure if Bob’s newfound success is worth it if it means he’s never home, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, March 21 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Big Sky - Episode 2.12 - A Good Boy - Promotional Photo + Press Release

Determined to save Max and Rachel, Jenny reluctantly partners with T-lock but quickly learns not everyone deserves her trust. Meanwhile, with Cassie and Lindor close on their trail, Scarlett prepares to do whatever it takes to keep her and Ronald safe. Later, realizing their father has not laid all cards on the table, Ren and Jag form an unexpected alliance to uncover the truth.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

NCIS - Episode 19.16 - The Wake - Press Release

A GRUESOME MISHAP AT A NAVY PETTY OFFICER’S GENDER-REVEAL PARTY LEADS NCIS TO THE CASE OF A MISSING TEACHER THAT WAS POPULARIZED ON A TRUE CRIME PODCAST, ON “NCIS,” MONDAY, MARCH 21. Episode Directed by Series Star Rocky Carroll. “The Wake” – A gruesome mishap at a...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Dynasty - Episode 5.06 - Devoting All of Her Energy to Hate - Press Release

"Devoting All of Her Energy to Hate" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV) A WORK IN PROGRESS - Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) recruits Jeff (Sam Adegoke) to help with her next steps. Kirby (Maddison Brown) is ready to rejoin the modeling world but finds it not as easy as she anticipated, so Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) offers to help. Liam (Adam Huber) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) run into a stumbling block and go to extreme measures to fix the situation. Meanwhile, Blake (Grant Show) takes matters into his own hands. Also starring Daniella Alonso, Sam Adegoke, Michael Michele and Eliza Bennett. The episode was written by Liz Sczudlo and directed by Brandi Bradburn (#506). Original airdate 4/1/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Walker - Episode 2.12 - Common Ground - Press Release

CORDELL RIDES TO SAVE HIS FAMILY RANCH – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) reaches a breaking point with Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) who sets her sights on revenge and the tensions between the Walker and Davidson families finally hit a fever pitch. Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Maya Vyas (#212). Original airdate 3/31/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

911 Lone Star - Episode 3.12 - Negative Space - Press Release

OWEN IS THE TARGET OF A DANGEROUS STALKER ON AN ALL-NEW "9-1-1: LONE STAR" MONDAY, MARCH 28, ON FOX. Owen fears the past is back to haunt him when a stalker targets him and Catherine (guest star Amy Acker). Meanwhile, Tommy and Gillian face consequences when Gillian saves the life of a woman wearing a "Do Not Resuscitate" bracelet in the all-new "Negative Space" episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, March 28 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-312) (TV-14 D, L, V)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

All American: Homecoming - Episode 1.06 - Family Affair - Press Release

"Family Affair" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV) SPEAKING YOUR TRUTH - Simone is excited that Baby Shay is coming to town, but another visitor she wasn't expecting surprises her as well, thanks to Amara. Damon struggles on the field, while family drama could threaten his new bond with his mom. JR goes home to try to get to the bottom of what is going on with his parents, but not before he does something rash. Meanwhile, Cam helps to push Keisha to follow her dreams, but her decision could ruin an important relationship. Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by Jeffrey David Thomas (#106). Original airdate 3/28/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Bull - Episode 6.15 - With These Hands - Press Release

“With These Hands” – Bull takes a frustratingly passive role in court during a medical malpractice suit, when he helps the surgeon who saved his life after his heart attack and must defer to her browbeating attorney on trial strategy. Also, Taylor fights the urge to check into the background of Henri Fray (Edward Akrout), Marissa’s new love interest, on the CBS Original series BULL, Thursday, March 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode marks series star Geneva Carr’s directorial debut.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

S.W.A.T. - Episode 5.15 - Donor - Press Release

“Donor” – When hospital employees are targeted by a gunman, the SWAT team races to find a grieving father whose son was denied a kidney transplant. Also, Hondo searches for evidence to prove his theory of the culprit behind an alarming rise in Los Angeles stash houses, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, March 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Lina Esco directed the episode.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Charmed - Episode 4.04 - Ripples - Press Release

"Ripples" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) HOME ALONE - When Maggie's (Sarah Jeffery) demon-hunting leads her down a dangerous path, Mel (Melonie Diaz) decides it's time for them to take a break - and books the sisters for a weekend getaway. Meanwhile the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) is left in charge of the Command Center for the first time... which doesn't go as well as anyone hopes. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Carolyn Townsend (#404). Original airdate 4/1/2022.
TV SERIES

