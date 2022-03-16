Better Things - Episode 5.08 - Jesus Saves - Press Release

“Young, Gifted and Black” – When Dre and Bow get a note that Devante may be falling behind at his private school, they expect he is being discriminated against because he is the only Black student in class. But during their visit to his classroom, they realize there may be more to it, and gravely overstep in one of his school projects. At home, Junior is still coping with heartbreak, and Jack and Diane enlist Charlie to cheer him up on an all-new episode of “black-ish,” airing TUESDAY, MARCH 29 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

