ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

ND oil development up and down

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Dakota’s mineral resources director says even with high oil prices, oil companies are reluctant to bring more drilling rigs to the Bakken. Lynn...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Plans to Resume Plans for Federal Oil and Gas Development

(Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday said it would resume plans for oil and gas development on federal lands following a court ruling this week that temporarily restored a measure meant to factor the cost of global warming into federal decision-making. The development is the latest in a string of...
POTUS
Seeking Alpha

Sinopec: Development In Oil And Gas Exploration Fields

Sinopec’s continued development is expected to continue through the current economic challenges the globe is facing. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE: SNP), also known as Sinopec, is an energy and chemical company founded in 2000 in Beijing, China. The exploration and development department is responsible for exploring and developing oil fields and the production of crude oil and natural gas. The refining department processes and purifies crude oil. Oil depots and service stations are owned and operated by the marketing and distribution department, while, Petro-related products are manufactured and sold by the chemical department. The company’s revenue has seen a decrease from 2017 to 2020. With that being said, total assets have increased, and there has also been a net increase in cash, which was negative from 2017 to 2019, before finally seeing a positive balance in 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Staples: Stopping oil and gas development hinders energy growth

In the wake of the crisis in Ukraine, last week the U.S. Secretary of Energy called upon American energy producers to increase output “to stabilize the market and minimize harm to American families.” This comes after more than a year of this Administration taking deliberate steps to discourage, and in some cases halt, oil and natural gas production in our country, in addition to calling for an end to drilling during the 2020 campaign. American consumers are suffering with skyrocketing prices and feeling the repercussions of cancelled pipeline projects, halted leases on federal lands, delayed approvals for permits and the discouragement of additional expansion – poor, short-sighted decisions that are exacerbated by the war.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KNOX News Radio

Burgum asks Canadian officials to help prevent CP work stoppage

Gov. Doug Burgum today sent a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan asking them to take all action necessary to help prevent a work stoppage on Canadian Pacific Railway and protect the supply chain for North Dakota farmers and businesses. The Teamsters...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Wells#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#United Nations#The Biden Administration
KNOX News Radio

MN businesses see tax hike amid unemployment insurance impasse

Employers across Minnesota are getting higher tax bills after lawmakers failed to reach a deal by a Tuesday deadline to avert an automatic unemployment insurance tax hike. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz proposed tapping Minnesota’s budget surplus to repay the federal government for jobless aid and replenish the state’s depleted unemployment insurance trust fund. The Republican-controlled Senate agreed on a bipartisan vote of 55-11. But House Democratic leaders are holding out for $1 billion in “hero pay” for front-line workers. It’s possible that the state could rebate the tax increase if a deal is reached to break the impasse. But officials say that would be complicated.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

GF Business News: jobs…name changes & recalls

Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, as layoffs continue to decline amid a strong job market rebound. Jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 214,000 for the week ending March 12, down from the previous week’s 229,000. In total, 1,419,000 Americans — a 50-year low — were collecting jobless aid the week that ended March 5.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Kristen Walters

Maine governor proposes $1700 in relief to average household, including $850 in direct payments

Could your household benefit from $1700 to combat rising food and gas costs?. Andrey Popov/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) With the recent rise in inflation, most Maine residents are now paying upwards of $560 more per year for basic necessities like food, gas, and utilities than they did this time last year. For many households that were already facing financial hardship before the recent price jumps, the added costs have made getting by even more of a struggle.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy