Aspen Ladd vs. Miesha Tate seemed like a no-brainer after each woman’s last times out. However, they’ve instead gone in separate directions. October 16, 2021, marked Ladd’s first fight since tearing her ACL in 2019 but she was intending on returning sooner. Matched with Macy Chiasson for a July Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight tilt, Chiasson would suffer an injury before the fight was re-made for October 2. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t pan out that time either.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO