Illinois suspends enforcement of Employment of Illinois Workers on Public Works Act

Due to the statewide unemployment rate in Illinois falling below 5% due to an improving economy, the Employment of Illinois Workers on Public Works Act is no longer in effect as of March 14, the state wrote in a press release.

The law, which requires employees on all public works projects to be comprised of a minimum of 90% Illinois residents, took effect on July 1, 2020, when the jobless rate was above 5% for two consecutive months.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Illinois' jobless rate was 5% on March 14, triggering the suspension of enforcement of the Employment of Illinois Workers on Public Works Act.

"Following two challenging years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois' economy is improving thanks to policies implemented by the Pritzker Administration," Acting Director of the Illinois Department of Labor Jane Flanagan said in a statement. "The Illinois Department of Labor will continue enforcing the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act to ensure public tax dollars are granted to local contractors and workers."

IDOL administers the Employment of Illinois Workers on Public Works Act, enacted to alleviate unemployment in Illinois by ensuring that most workers on public works projects are residents of the state, IDOL stated.