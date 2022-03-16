ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Fox Valley Area students artwork on display at Museum of Glass

By Faith Alford
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKALu_0egpgPoT00

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is celebrating glass art created by students with their 2022 Fox Valley Area High School Glass Exhibition. The exhibit features over 100 pieces of artwork.

Students from 10 different area high schools got a chance to work at the museum as well as at their schools to create the pieces. Glass Studio Manager, Taylor Moeller-Roy says this experience allowed the students to express themselves.

The museum is also hosting their Art After Dark: St. Patrick’s Day Family Night on Thursday at 5pm. The event is open to the public and allows families to create their own glass art piece for $15. The museum hosts 4 Art After Dark events each year and always incorporate a fun theme.

For more details about the exhibit and Art After Dark event, you can visit their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
WFRV Local 5

Rahr-West Museum: Youth Art Series

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Rahr-West Museum is welcoming back Youth Art Series. Students artwork is displayed throughout the museum giving visitors to check out art created by Manitowoc Public School District. Art teachers helped select students to represent the district at the museum. Cassie Lapean-Klein works at Monroe Elementary and says students look forward […]
MANITOWOC, WI
WFRV Local 5

Hundred people shave their head for a good cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-For over two decades, St. Baldrick’s Foundation has been encouraging people to go bald in the name of funding childhood cancer research. When 15-year-old Tori Liebergen came to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation event in Green Bay Sunday afternoon, she said she had no intention of letting anybody near her hair. She was […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Lawrence University removing indoor mask requirement this week

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Throughout Northeast Wisconsin, mask mandates are getting lifted as we move closer to a sense of normalcy. But two years into the pandemic, Lawrence University in downtown Appleton still has an indoor masking requirement at its campus facilities, at least for now. “I think it’s a little bit overly concerned with […]
APPLETON, WI
WFRV Local 5

ATW gears up for busy Spring season

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton International Airport is welcoming in three new flights as they prepare for more travelers. Local families are heading out of state during the spring season. ATW’s Director, Abe Webber says they have been seeing a trend of more people buying direct flights, so they are making more of those flights […]
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Neenah, WI
Neenah, WI
Sports
City
Appleton, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Rockers unveil jerseys, add furry friend to team

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Rockers have unveiled their new jerseys, mascot, and bat dog for the 2022 season on Wednesday evening. The team that went under the name of the Green Bay Booyah for the last three seasons rebranded to the Rockers and got to show off a home uniform featuring royal […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Oshkosh Restaurant Week kicks off

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Restaurant Week is a week-long celebration of local eateries throughout the area. Visit Oshkosh partnered with 25 restaurants throughout the area to hosts the annual event. People will get the chance to try breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes at a special price. Visit Oshkosh says the annual events helps get […]
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Art#Fox Valley#Wfrv Local
WFRV Local 5

Five area boys teams punch tickets to state

(WFRV) – Next weekend, the Kohl Center will have no shortage of representation from Northeast Wisconsin. Five local teams earned trips to the boys state basketball tournament with sectional final victories Saturday, meaning all five divisions with have representation from the region at next weekend’s main event. In Division 1, Neenah outlasted Eau Claire Memorial […]
NEENAH, WI
WFRV Local 5

Discovery in Fox River prompts response from bomb squad

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-It was a catch so extreme it prompted a call to the bomb squad. “I guess the best reaction is ‘oh geez’ at first a little bit scary,” said Clayton Matulle who is a magnet fisherman who goes by Rusty Magnets on his social media accounts. Last week, Matulle and his wife Jennifer […]
OSHKOSH, WI
WFRV Local 5

Girls’ State Basketball Tournament dribbles back into town

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After a two-year break, basketball is back! “We’ve gone through two years of struggles so it’s extra special to be able to bring the tournament back,” said President and CEO of Discover Green Bay Brad Toll. Crews are busy on Wednesday getting the hardwood ready for basketball at the Resch Center. […]
ASHWAUBENON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Freedom and Laconia girls advance, playing for gold ball Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Freedom Irish and Laconia Spartans girls basketball team’s punched their ticket to the division three and division four championship games. Freedom played Saint Croix Falls in the WIAA State Tournament semifinals. Sadie Jarmolowicz led all scorers for the Irish scoring 22 points. Freedom pulled away with the 66-36 win. […]
FREEDOM, WI
WFRV Local 5

Bay Port grad Alec Ingold reportedly headed to Miami

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bay Port graduate and former Wisconsin Badger standout Alec Ingold is reportedly headed to the Miami Dolphins on a two-year contract. Nearly a week after Ingold was non-tendered by the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dolphins have reportedly signed the fullback, per NFL Network. The two-year deal would be worth up […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Northeast Wisconsin drivers are feeling the pain at the pump

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-GasBuddy is reporting that the national average for a gallon of gas has eclipsed $4 for the first time since 2008. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA) which tracks gas prices around the country, the average price of a gallon of gas in Wisconsin is $3.83. The national average is $4.07 Last […]
APPLETON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Roncalli headed to the D4 State Championship Game

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Despite trailing Marshall for more than 30 minutes in the D4 semifinal game, Roncalli finished the contest on a 14-0 run to seal the 50-43 victory. When the first half came to a close Thursday night, the Jets started the second half with a jolt of energy that boosted their late […]
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Notre Dame returns to state championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second year in a row, Notre Dame is back in the state championship game. And this time, they’ll get to shoot for the gold ball at home. The Tritons fought to a 64-45 win over a gritty Menomonie team despite trailing for much of the first half. Hope […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Neenah boys basketball team punches ticket to State Tournament

(WFRV) – The Neenah boy’s basketball team stuck to their winning ways on Saturday and punched their ticket to the WIAA State Tournament. The Rockets played Eau Claire Memorial in the WIAA D1 Sectional Final at D.C. Everest. Neenah was in control for most of the game and ended strongly pushing them to a 62-47 […]
NEENAH, WI
WFRV Local 5

WIAA releases boys state basketball slate

(WFRV) – For the first time since 2019, the boys state basketball tournament will return to the Kohl Center in Madison. And this year, it will include Northeast Wisconsin representation in all five divisions. In one of the most loaded fields in recent memory, five local teams will shoot for the gold ball next weekend […]
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

865
Followers
638
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy