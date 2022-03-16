ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

North Korean missile explodes in failed test, Seoul says

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfKSy_0egpg6N900
© Getty

A North Korean missile exploded on Wednesday in a failed test, according to South Korea’s military.

An unnamed South Korean military official told The Associated Press the missile blew up when it was less than 20 kilometers in the air. The official said the source of the explosion was not known.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North launched the missile at roughly 9:30 a.m., but did not reveal any other information, according to the AP.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command also recognized North Korea’s missile test but did not establish if it was a failed launch, writing in a statement on Wednesday that it is aware of the test and is consulting closely with Korea, Japan and other regional allies and partners.

The command condemned the launch, but noted that it did not present an immediate threat to the U.S.

“The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further destabilizing acts. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or that of our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation,” the command wrote in a statement.

“The United States will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the U.S. homeland and our allies. The U.S. commitment to the defense of the [Republic of Korea] and Japan, remains ironclad,” the command added.

The missile test was the tenth such launch by North Korea this year, according to the AP.

Pyongyang in February and earlier this month tested a “relatively new” intercontinental ballistic missile system, which a senior Biden administration official called a “serious escalation.” The last time the North had tested an intercontinental ballistic missile before February was in 2017.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command announced on Tuesday that in response to the increased missile tests by Pyongyang, the U.S. military conducted an aircraft carrier-led exercise in the Yellow Sea and bolstered air defense artillery drills at a base in South Korea.

Comments / 32

Nashoba
5d ago

like they ever listen ..it wont be threat to us till it reaches our air space in US territory then theyll be like ohhh we shouldve stopped that when we saw them the last 10 times they tested and failed

Reply
13
Marilyn Bader-Nesse
5d ago

pretty soon there will be a new island created where all the metal bombs fall in the ocean. Sad for all the sea life.

Reply
9
Related
The US Sun

Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine could come under fire as Biden warns of ‘World War Three’

RUSSIA could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, a senior Moscow diplomat has said after Joe Biden warned of "World War Three". Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia had warned the US that "pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets".
MILITARY
Fox News

China's nuclear threats are following on the heels of Russia's threats and should be a US wake-up call

China’s Ministry of Defense on Thursday threatened to impose the "worst consequences" on countries helping Taiwan defend itself. "The Taiwan question is purely an internal affair of China, which brooks no outside interference," a ministry spokesperson told reporters. "No one and no force can stop the historical trend that China will solve the Taiwan question and realize a complete national reunification. To anyone who makes troubles on the Taiwan question: The higher you jump the harder you fall."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballistic Missile#Seoul#North Korean#South Korean#The Associated Press#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists discovered that the Mexico City is sinking rapidly, and the resultant damages are irreversible

The most populated city in North America, Mexico City, has been sinking rapidly in the past decades. However, recent research suggests that it has sunken too low to reverse the damage. The underground aquifers have been being drained quickly over the years and the lake bed below the city has dried over the years. This has caused the cracking of the clay sheets in the city at an unavoidable pace.
natureworldnews.com

'Mermaid Mummy' Discovered in Japan Has Human Face, Body of Monkey and Fish

A 300-year-old mermaid mummy has been under examination after its discovery. The mummy has the upper body of a monkey, a human-like face, and a lower body of a fish, it has been an object of worship for a very long time. This is the first time it is being examined, according to researchers.
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

513K+
Followers
62K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy