ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles City Council to postpone paid parking decision

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SqkwO_0egpfabn00

In a meeting Tuesday night, the Paso Robles City Council voted to postpone a decision that would update the paid parking system in the city's downtown area.

The decision to postpone came after the issue was discussed at length in the March 16 council meeting.

The current parking system allows visitors to park for free for up to two hours. Additional time costs $1 per hour.

The change on the table would charge drivers $2 per hour from the moment they park.

The city council will revisit the issue in their next meeting scheduled for April 5.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Paso Robles, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robles#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KSBY News

KSBY News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy