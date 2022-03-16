These are the top dog breeds in US according to the American Kennel Club

A yellow Labrador Retriever dog smiles as it lays on a wooden bench outdoors on a sunny day. (Purple Collar Pet Photography/Getty Images)

The American Kennel Club released its 2021 list of most popular dog breeds in the United States on Tuesday, using registration data to rank-order all 197 breeds it tracks. The Labrador Retriever topped the list, marking year 31 of the breed being No. 1.

"The Lab's temperament and versatility are just two of the traits that contribute to its perennial popularity," the AKC wrote in a press release.

For the first time since 1997, the Poodle moved back into the top five. The AKC stated that most breeds are about as popular as they were in 2020, with a few exceptions, like the Field Spaniel, which moved up 24 places to No. 136, and the Puli, which dropped 21 places to No. 164. The Biewer Terrier, recognized by the AKC in January 2021, debuted at No. 82.

The rest of the top five breeds in the U.S. included French Bulldogs, Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds. Bulldogs, Beagles, Rottweilers, German Shorthaired Pointers and Dachshunds also made the top 10.

"The pandemic has been an especially popular time for new dog owners to decide to bring home a puppy," the AKC wrote.

The list was drawn from more than 800,000 purebred puppies and older dogs that joined the nation's oldest canine registry last year.

In Illinois, Reader's Digest found in December that the most popular breeds were Labradors, German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers. AKC released lists of the most popular dogs in major cities, and Chicago's top five included French Bulldogs claiming the number one spot, as well as Golden Retrievers, Labrador Retrievers, Bulldogs and German Shepherds rounding out the top five. In St. Louis, the Labrador claimed the top spot while Golden Retrievers, French Bulldogs, German Shepherds and Bulldogs rounded out the top five.

The American Kennel Club is the only purebred dog registry in the United States maintaining systematic inspections and investigations, AKC stated. It said the club conducts thousands of inspections each year to ensure compliance with standards that support the welfare, safety and health of dogs throughout the U.S.