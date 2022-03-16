Harnden honored as top financial advisor By Barron's Magazine

Stephen Harnden, a private wealth advisor with Affirm Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, in Peoria and Tucson, has been named to the list of “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” published by business and finance publication Barron’s Magazine.

The annual Barron’s list recognizes the most outstanding financial advisors who represent the highest levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Harnden was chosen based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record and quality of practice.

Harnden provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients.