Truss on release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other Iranian detainees

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has told her husband the first thing she wants is for him to make her a cup of tea when she gets back to Britain after being held captive in Iran for six years.Richard Ratcliffe said she would probably be directing tidying-up at their home in north-west London but that the family first planned to find some solace elsewhere for a few days.He said there was “huge relief” that his wife was on the journey back to the UK, where he hoped they could embark on a “new life” together.Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained on security charges by the...

