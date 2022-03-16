ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truss on release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other Iranian detainees

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe foreign secretary has said she was "delighted" Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugs and kisses daughter in emotional reunion

Tears of joy were shed as the families of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were reunited with their loved ones in the early hours of Thursday morning after years of a “long and cruel separation” caused by their detention in Iran.The pair touched down on British soil at RAF Brize Norton at just after 1am, and a video shared on social media showed the emotional homecoming as Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugged and kissed her young daughter and Mr Ashoori’s family sobbed.Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, whose husband Richard has long campaigned for her release, left Iran with fellow British-Iranian Mr Ashoori, 67, on Wednesday...
Telegraph

Live Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe latest news: British aid worker lands in Oman

Anousheh Ashouri​ also released and returning to UK. Both dual nationals will be reunited with family today. Who is Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and why was she jailed by Iran?. Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, has said the family are looking forward to "a new life" after the British-Iranian aid worker was released from custody.
Person
Liz Truss
Daily Mail

'She just wants a cup of tea!': Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard says daughter Gabriella is 'looking forward to a new life' with her mother after the British charity worker flew out of Iran following 'six years of hell'

British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrived in Oman this afternoon after leaving Tehran following nearly 'six years of hell' in detention in Iran as she prepared to be reunited with her family in Britain tonight. Her husband Richard Ratcliffe said he was 'deeply grateful' for her release and that he and...
The Independent

First thing Nazanin wants is for me to make her a cup of tea – Richard Ratcliffe

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has told her husband the first thing she wants is for him to make her a cup of tea when she gets back to Britain after being held captive in Iran for six years.Richard Ratcliffe said she would probably be directing tidying-up at their home in north-west London but that the family first planned to find some solace elsewhere for a few days.He said there was “huge relief” that his wife was on the journey back to the UK, where he hoped they could embark on a “new life” together.Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained on security charges by the...
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Starmer accuses PM of ‘breaking his promise yet again’ with MPs’ second jobs U-turn

Boris Johnson’s government has ditched plans to limit MPs’ earnings from second jobs in a major rethink over the issue which sparked a sleaze scandal at Westminster, prompting Sir Keir Starmer to accuse the PM of “breaking his promise yet again”.The move – which marks a stark reversal in tone from comments made by ministers during the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal – came as transport secretary Grant Shapps announced the government was investigating a number of yachts linked to Russian oligarchs currently moored in the UK.Meanwhile, Mr Johnson was landing back in the UK empty-handed this morning, having failing...
BBC

PMQs: Rayner and Raab on security warnings about Lebedev

Angela Rayner claimed there were security warnings about Evgeny Lebedev, and asked about a meeting between the Russian businessman and Boris Johnson, then the foreign secretary. At PMQs, she asked what changed between the warnings and the appointment of Lord Lebedev. Deputy PM Dominic Raab told her that peerages were...
The Independent

Boris Johnson hosting Ukrainian refugee in No 10 would be ‘security challenge’, Downing Street says

Boris Johnson hosting Ukrainian refugees in No 10 would present "security challenges", Downing Street has said.Asked whether the prime minister would take part in the government's new scheme to help people fleeing the Russian invasion Mr Johnson's spokesperson said it would also represent a "significant commitment" And No 10 said Mr Johnson may not be able to unilaterally decide to put anyone up in the prime minister's country mansion of Chequers as it is owned by a private trust.It comes as the government launches a new humanitarian programme that will pay households £350 a month to open their homes to...
Daily Mail

Group of 48 Ukrainian orphans evacuated from war-torn country by Scottish charity will travel to UK, Priti Patel says, after the government was accused of 'obstructing' their arrival

A group of Ukrainian orphans evacuated from their war-torn country by a Scottish charity can travel to the UK, the Home Secretary has confirmed, a day after the government was criticised for 'obstructing' their arrival. Priti Patel said that the 48 children, who were taken out of Ukraine and into...
