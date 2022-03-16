Carnage #1 Review: A Slow Start for a New Era of Carnage

Ahead of the start of their Judgment Day crossover event (note the spelling!), pitting the X-Men against The Eternals, with The Avengers in the middle of it all, Marvel has debuted a trailer for the series that puts all the cards on the table. The series comes to us from writer Kieron Gillen, already the scribe of the ongoing Eternals comic and the new Immortal X-Men series, along with Inferno artist Valerio Schiti which will carry out across the summer in its own title and with tie-in issues throughout Eternals, Avengers, X-Men, and Immortal X-Men. The story kicks off in the Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1 out this May with another prelude issue, A.X.E.: Eve of Judgment #1, arriving in June. Check out the trailer below!

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO